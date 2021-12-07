Dr. Rajni Rathi: Expanding the frontiers of Vastu and interior designing

Ace interior designer and vastu expert Dr. Rajni Rathi, Director, Tatya Impressions Pvt. Ltd. is a powerhouse of ideas and a treasure trove of thoughts on how one can decorate an interior space in the most amazing way. She ensures creating customer delight by not only assessing their changing needs of interiors but also satisfying them with well crafted amenities. Tatya Impressions Pvt Ltd offers personalised and efficient interior designs to its valued customers. Under the astute leadership of the best interior designer in India Dr. Rajni Rathi, it provides end to end services across various kinds of interior needs- full home interiors, living rooms, storages and wardrobes, besides, modular kitchens and renovations of the entire space and more.

A professional par excellence Dr. Rathi is committed to maximise space by ensuring near zero wastage through several innovations and she specialises in creating personalised spaces for her clients. She handholds clients through every step of design, sourcing and execution to ensure that the results are exactly what her clients have envisioned. Tatya Impressions- the best interior designer in Delhi/NCR puts together every aspect of any residential, commercial or office space design from lights to curtains, kitchen, flooring, wardrobes, artefacts, and more, while at the same time it ensures that only the best quality of materials are used. Tatya Impressions- the best interior designer in Delhi/NCR revolutionises any interior space with its best design ideas. The company also adheres to strict timelines and its services in a nutshell are value for money. Above all, Dr. Rathi provides vastu compliant home interiors.

The top clients of Tatya Impressions include the big names in the industry like DLF which is one of the largest real estate developers in India, apart from Smartwork and Mittal Appliances to name just a few among many others. As a renowned interior designer and vastu shastra expert Dr. Rathi ensures her interior designs balance the energy to enhance positiveness and happy life.She also makes sure to create customer delight by assessing their changing requirements of the interiors. Leading interior designer and vastu shastra expert Dr. Rathi also makes it a point to satisfy them with well crafted amenities at the same time. In all through this process she provides quality personalized service experience to the clients. Apart from the interior design projects, Tatya Impressions also creates modern technically sound and classy infrastructure projects.

Dr. Rajani Rathi, Director, Tatya Impressions Pvt. Ltd. said, “We aim to be a leader in interior design and infrastructure projects, providing allembracing solutions to all by creating, designing and transforming needs of our clients. At Tatya Impressions, we are committed to create and transform amenities with the interiors endowed with class, beauty, privacy and space for the occupants.” As every interior space in a home gives a unique expression of its homeowners, “we ensure its design is in keeping with their distinct tastes hence we take proper care of everything from furniture to furnishings and lighting as well,” added Dr. Rathi.

Dr. Rathi’s sound academic roots and esteemed professional excellence makes her shine brighter than her counterparts. The best Interior Designer in Delhi. Dr. Rajani Rathi has also been instrumental in expanding the frontiers of research in Vastu and Interior Designing. For her unflinching commitment to women empowerment as well as all the segments of interior designing industry, she has been bestowed with prestigious awards on national and international platforms. Best interior designer in India Dr. Rajni Rathi has been conferred as the Best Speaker on the occasion of National Leadership Summit on Women and Education at Vigyan Bhavan (WIEF). Dr. Rathi has also been honored with India Entrepreneurship Excellence Award in the area of Vastu by Bharat Nirman. She has been awarded Designer Next India and India Entrepreneurship Excellence Award in Vastu, Weaving Dreams Excellence Award, Best Interior Award 2016 by famous International Indian Business awards (IIBA) and Indian realty award,supported by Micro small and medium enterprise (MSME).

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.