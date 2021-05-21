Dr Ram Niranjan helps bodybuilders & athletes to take care of their bodies

Each one of us has different reasons to be thankful to doctors in our life. They are our saviours, and in the past one year, they have saved millions of lives from a deadly virus. Doctors come in all types - cardiologist, dentist, Oncologist, Psychiatrists and so on. When it comes to our health and nutrition, we approach them to take care of our bodies. One such personality who has helped many patients to lead a healthy life is Dr Ram Niranjan.

Dr Ram Nirajan is born in Chennai and raised in Villupuram a town near Pondicherry and is a lively person. He is also a fitness enthusiast who has won Mr Chennai title in 2017 in the men's physique division. As a doctor, he acts as a coach exclusively for bodybuilders and athletes. In 2020, he officially started MMD (Metabolic Muscle Doc) and helps bodybuilders and sports personalities understand their body's physiology and how to take good care of it with the right amount of nutrients and food.

Today, a lot of people seek Dr Ram Niranjan's advice for a healthy lifestyle. His work is well-appreciated, and recently, he was appointed as the brand ambassador of nutrition supplementary brand, My Protein. The doctor has worked hard to reach this stage in his career and is delighted to help people and how they put their faith in his medical advice.

When asked why he decided to be a doctor and how it has shaped, Dr Ram Niranjan said, "I started MMD in 2020 January. I could have easily completed my masters and continued practicing in my father's hospital, but my love for the sport didn't allow me to do that. I am the kind of doctor that's very new to India - a doctor for bodybuilders and athletes; a doctor to whom you can simply come and be open about anything right from supplements to anabolics and still receive an answer without any judging of character. My job is to help/train you. Who am I to judge you? The major fear for anyone, to be honest, is because of the fear of being judged."

Dr Niranjan is a man who doesn't shy away from seeking good opportunities. Despite having a successful career, he has a quest to learn more. While working as a health professional and an online coach, Dr Ram Niranjan is also pursuing his masters in the UK.

Dr Niranjan lives by the mantra that prevention is better than cure. As athletes and bodybuilders one needs to be in top of his health to be on top of his or her sport.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.