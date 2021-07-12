Dr. Reshma Jhaveri’s eye care tips in digital era are an eye-opener

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has brought a gradual shift in the way institutions and businesses around the globe work. Almost everything has turned digital, and people have welcomed the new normal of working from home. Be it online classes for students, corporate meetings for businesses or dance and singing classes for artists, everything is being conducted virtually. While this digital change has brought a revolution, it is even affecting people’s vision. The screen time has eventually gone up which is not a good sign for eyesight. Amidst this challenging time, it is important to take proper care of the eyes. Dr. Reshma Jhaveri, a highly experienced ophthalmologist from Mumbai reveals some ways to protect eyesight while attending online sessions.

In a time when Zoom meetings have become an integral part of our lives, Dr. Jhaveri suggests that interpersonal relationships should be given equal importance as well. Spending too much time on electronic gadgets may lead a person to suffer from Computer Vision Syndrome, also known as the digital eye strain. It may further cause issues like dry eyes, fatigue, blurred vision and worsened nearsightedness. Other problems like headache and poor sleep quality may be a matter of concern for a few people. To maintain healthy eyesight during this time, Dr. Reshma Jhaveri explains that one must maintain the right posture, and the gadget should not be too close to the eyes as it might lead to eye muscle pain.

A simple hack to protect the vision of the eyes is to adjust the screen brightness of the gadget. The brighter the screen light is, the higher are the chances of the eyesight being severely impacted in the long run. According to studies, gazing at the screen for continuous 20 minutes can cause unusual pain in the eyes. Dr. Jhaveri advises taking necessary breaks as she enlightens about the 20-20-20 rule that one must imbibe. She states that users are at an intermediate distance every 20 minutes during active screen time, maybe with that of a laptop or a mobile screen. To tackle this, she suggests that

After every 20 min of screen time look at a distance of 20 feet away for 20 sec.

“Blink your eyes regularly and use lubricant drops to keep them clean. Exercises like rolling the eyes can relieve the eye muscles”, quotes Dr. Jhaveri. Additionally, highlighting the major aspects of eye care, Dr. Reshma Jhaveri emphasizes the need for consuming healthy nutrition and getting adequate sleep. She says that foods like almonds, eggs, oranges, carrots, dairy products, green leafy veggies, lentils and sweet potatoes are highly beneficial for good eyesight. "I suggest that humans should get a minimum of 8 to 9 hours of sleep every night”, states the doctor.

Despite her hectic schedule with a stethoscope, Dr. Reshma Jhaveri has always been open to learning new things. Besides ophthalmology, the multi-faceted personality has been a part of various beauty pageants and has walked the ramp on several occasions. Being a mother of two children, the Mrs. Beyond Giving titleholder also made a place for her among the finalists of Mrs. India World 2020-2021.

“The journey of being a mother, doctor and a beauty pageant titleholder has boosted my confidence to a new level. I feel elated when women look up to me and my diversified works in these past few years”, reveals Dr. Reshma. With an experience of more than 16 years in the field of ophthalmology, she has been a great orator and has been delivering inspirational speeches at various national and international conferences. With having conducted more than 6500 eye surgeries, she has time and again raised awareness against blindness.

