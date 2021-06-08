Dr. Snehal Adsule, creating healthier relationship between you and your body

“Eating health and staying health is about rewarding the body with endorphins and strength”

In 21st century it isn’t enough for a person to merely consume the calories to build the body, to sustain it and repair it. There are several other nutrients which the human body requires to stay healthy in this deteriorating environment. Healthy diet is one such approach to prevent illness and provide the required nutrition for our body in specific quantity. Limiting calories intake to maintain healthy weight, exercising regularly are some essential strategies which are directly linked to a healthy life. Many studies have proved that women who followed a specific pattern and healthy lifestyle were less likely to develop cardiovascular disease over the period compared to all other sections of women. Today we can find many health professionals around us who can guide us about how to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle. Dr. Snehal Adsule, a health expert. She has done MD (Alternative medicine), BHMS, Diploma in Nutrition and diet planning, she is also a personal counselor and REBT Therapist. Dr. Snehal Adsule is working with a mission ‘To make 1 million Indian Women healthy, happy, and empowered

Dr. Snehal Adsule won “Sarvochh Seva Samman Award by NMIMS (May 2018), “Most Trusted Dietitian of the year” by Brands Impact (Jan 2019). She is also among the top 10 finalists for ‘times India she unlimited awards 2020 and ‘women entrepreneur of the year (Feb 2021). She has a vision to ‘build India’s most trusted women-centric wellness brand by providing best care through affordable, convenient, and result-oriented service’. Dr. Snehal Adsule got the motivation for all this from her real-life incident which took place 6 and half years back to her aunt. After her aunt’s death due to blood cancer, she recognized many reasons that led her aunt to ignore her diet. Not only her aunt but insufficient diet and stress are the two main reasons that leads to 60% of disorders of women according to the NHFS-III survey.

In India and around the world every second woman is suffering from one of the other health-related problems, and the reason remains the same- Food and Stress. The foods and drinks that women’s choices in everyday life affect their health now or later. Being a dietician, Dr. Snehal Adsule is inclined towards women’s problems and helping them by providing correct nutrition to achieve a healthy life. Her mantra for life is 'eat desi and lose weight easy' because homemade foods are best medium to lose weight and to stay healthy.

‘The groundwork of all happiness is health’. Our body and brain get the energy to think and work actively through the diet we intake. It is essential to include the correct quantity of vitamins and minerals in our diet to prevent diseases. Obesity and underweight are two main problems found in women especially. (Among all age group) So it’s important to maintain a healthy weight in proportion to your height. Over times your choices over food and drinks form building blocks for all cells of your body. “You are what you eat”. It’s important to Adopt a positive difference in your diet to live a healthy lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.