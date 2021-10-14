Dr. Stya Paul’s 102nd birthday: remembering the visionary with a mission

October, New Delhi: The Apeejay Stya family recently commemorated the 102nd Birth Anniversary of Dr. Stya Paul – a visionary, eminent industrialist, educationist, philanthropist, freedom fighter, and inspiration behind the Apeejay Stya and Svran Group, in a virtual mega celebration. It paid obeisance to the indomitable spirit of ‘an ordinary man who rose to extraordinary heights and the values he stood for.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shri Suhas Yathiraj, IAS, District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, who has done the entire nation proud by winning the Silver Medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 was the esteemed Chief Guest for the occasion. Musician par excellence Shri Hariharan mesmerised the audience in a virtual music concert.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Sushma Paul Berlia, President, Apeejay Stya Group and Svran Group said, “Dr. Stya Paul was born a very ordinary man, but a man who rose to extraordinary heights. The reason that we want to celebrate his life is to commemorate, to remember, to be inspired by, and to take forward all that he stood for and exemplified in his life,” she stated. “Each one of us has the potential within us to become the grandest versions of who we are. But many of us don’t allow ourselves to bloom as we get lost in day-to-day activities without understanding the purpose for which we are in this world,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mrs. Berlia paid a rich tribute to her father, Dr. Stya Paul while remembering the fascinating journey of his life from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of success and glory, despite many challenges including a physical one.

Mrs. Sushma Paul Berlia, President Apeejay Stya and Svran Group addressing the audience at mega virtual celebration.

Dr. Stya Paul’s legacy of excellence is being carried forward by his daughter and only child, Mrs. Sushma Paul Berlia. Mrs. Sushma Paul Berlia is a leading woman entrepreneur and educationist of the country who has made outstanding contributions to industry and education. Dr Stya Paul’s son-in-law, Mr. Vijay Berlia, and grandsons – Mr. Nishant and Mr. Aditya Berlia, along with granddaughter Dr. Neha Berlia -- also attended the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shri Suhas L. Yathiraj said, “Seeing the kind of work Dr. Stya Paul has put in, I think he is a legend.” In an inspiring address, which motivated thousands of Apeejay Students, Shri Yathiraj said, “If you really want something in your life, put your heart and soul into it, then destiny will conspire to give you that thing. If we think about the greatest scientific achiever of the 20th century after Einstein, it is Stephen Hawking. He couldn’t get up from his wheelchair, write or communicate. If he can become one of the best scientists of the century, we very well do not have any excuse for what we can’t achieve in life,” he added.

Mr. Suhas L Yathiraj, IAS, District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, delivering the chief guest's address at the 102nd birth anniversary celebrations of Dr. Stya Paul.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All the students who have received the “Dr Stya Paul Award for Human Values” for the session 2021-22 were also applauded during the function. This prestigious award is presented each year on Founder's Day to select students for imbibing core human values and diligently practicing them in life through their actions, behaviour and conduct.

The soul-stirring songs by music maestro Shri Hariharan, comprised Bhajans, ghazals, and some of his famous film songs.

The mega online event was attended by thousands of viewers globally, including eminent dignitaries and Apeejayites.