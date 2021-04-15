Dr Taku Seriu joins as Senior Adviser to the APCER board

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

APCER, a leading global Pharmacovigilance services company that brings together safety, medical, regulatory and technology resources to ensure that patients receive the safest, most effective therapies possible, has announced the appointment of Dr Taku Seriu - a globally respected scientist and business leader in the pharmaceutical industry - as Senior Adviser to the Board of Directors of APCER.





Dr Taku Seriu commented, “The pandemic has intensified the criticality of pharmacovigilance as a discipline in light of emergency use approvals. As the regulatory norms evolve and become increasingly stringent, I look forward to helping APCER to be at the forefront of the emerging paradigm where customers and regulators expect high levels of quality and scientific expertise, as also continuous improvement from a people, processes and technology perspective.”





Dr Seriu has been the head of various functions, globally and for Japan, including Clinical Development, Medical Affairs, Pharmacovigilance, Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance at multinational pharmaceutical companies such as Schering AG (now Bayer) and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Most recently at Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Dr Seriu was part of the global senior leadership and a Board Member.





Dr Seriu is a Board certified Hematologist, Gastroenterologist, Fellow and member of the Japanese Society of Internal Medicine, and Director of the Japanese Association of Pharmaceutical Medicine. He also managed international oncology research projects as Medical Research Scientist at the University of Heidelberg and the University of Ulm, in Germany.





Mr. Ravi Menon, Chairman, said, “We appreciate having the opportunity to draw on the insights and perspectives arising out of Taku-san’s broad and deep experience, both as a scientist and as a business leader. As we look to build APCER to greater heights, and to position ourselves for the challenges and opportunities ahead of us, Taku-san’s counsel and guidance will enable us to deliver improved outcomes for our customers, staff and other stakeholders, and further strengthen our market positioning, with a particular focus on the emerging therapies segment.”

About APCER

APCER provides comprehensive drug safety/pharmacovigilance, medical information, medical writing, regulatory services, quality assurance and risk management programs to pharmaceutical and biotech companies globally. APCER brings medicinal/scientific expertise through its healthcare professionals & physicians to address full pharmacovigilance requirements for North America, UK & Europe and supports regulatory submissions across 100+ countries.

Media Contact Details

