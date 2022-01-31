Dream of taking the brand to greater heights in the future: Anchal Gupta

Ashok Masale created history by taking out small sachets. The rationale behind launching small sachets of vegetable masala was simply that the poor laborer earns one and a half to two rupees per day, in the evening, when he eats two rotis of sakoon, then at least he can get the taste of pure spices. Company's director Anchal Gupta says that because of the unwavering trust of the customers, for the last 65 years, Ashok Masale has been the King of the kitchen of every household in UP, Uttarakhand, MP, Bihar, Jharkhand, New Delhi, Assam, West Bengal, Haryana, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir.

Anchal Gupta is currently the director of Ashok Masale, and he believes in providing quality products, Describing the progress of Ashok spices, he says that as the aroma of the purity of Ashok spices spread among the consumers, large grinding and automatic packing machines were used to increase the production for the demand and supply. Bringing Ashok spices brand to the market was commercial, but its basic purpose was to realize the idea of ​​cottage industry, therefore, all the people associated with the company never compromised on the quality of the product.

Childhood dreams gave a new direction to life - Anchal Gupta

The director of the company, Anchal Gupta, had decided to do something in the business world since childhood. Not only did he live this dream, but he also achieved it on the basis of his hard work and dedication. He believes that due to the business environment in the house from the very beginning, his attachment also increased in the business world.

Early life

Anchal Gupta started his professional career in the year 2000 after completing his graduation from Kanpur. Business activities were run in the family since childhood, Therefore, early life was spent in the shadow of business. Talking about Ashok Masale, he says that this company is like a joint family, which is very well organised. We respect our elders and love our younger ones, and our employees are assets to the company, and we as an employer take care of them at each step professionally and personally, because of this our company has a very strong foundation.

Joining at Ashok Masale

Further to the Discussion with Anchal Gupta, he said that in the family, his grandfather Late Shri Kishori Lal Gupta and father Shri Suresh Chandra Gupta were associated with the spice business of Ashok Masale group. Therefore, from childhood, he had made a determination in his mind to take Ashok Masale to the pinnacle of success. This was the reason due to which his love and dedication for Ashok Masale grew and he joined this company, taking it to the new heights.

Dream of taking the Brand to greater heights in future

Anchal Gupta says that due to high demand of Ashok spices in INDIA, state-of-the-art automatic machines and additional factories are proposed to be constructed to meet the demand. We are working towards achieving the goal and setting up new records, we will continue to work hard and take the company to greater heights.

Message to youth

Anchal Gupta says that youth can come after completing their studies in small and cottage industries, and with their hard work and dedication they can become self-dependent and also become helpful in giving employment to others, he also added that whatever you do, do it for the progress of yourself, society and the nation. Achieve your goal with hard work and dedication, everything is possible with this, Aim it, work for it, achieve it and then celebrate it.

Doing something new each day

Anchal says that in his professional life, he does not want to miss a single opportunity to learn something new every day, He believes in learning something new every moment from everyone.

Ashok spices has its own specialty and credibility

Ashok Masala has completed 65 years of success. Anchal says that we have paid special attention to provide the best and high quality spices to the consumers. Today Ashok Masale is flourishing on this foundation. Ashok Spices brand has now made its mark at the national level, and with the commitment to deliver the best to the consumer, will continue winning hearts of people by our credible and special taste.

Social work done by Ashok Masale

While discussing the social work done by the Ashok Spices Group, Anchal told us that the company is not only providing employment to the people along with this we do distribution of clothes to the poor, helpless and needy people every year, we organize free eyes and health check up camps, distribution of free medicines are being done selflessly. Our group makes donations to the Kanpur district administration and concerned authorities, as needed, as our group has also worked for the beautification of Kanpur from time to time, and Charitable hospitals are being run by Ashok group, by which poor and helpless people get health benefits.