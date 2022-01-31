Dreaming is the first step to success: Sachin Gupta

Ashok Spices is a well known brand in the world of spices. This brand is making steady progress. As the aroma of the purity of Ashok spice spread among the consumers, large grinding and automatic packing machines were used to increase production to meet the demand and demand. The company's director Sachin Gupta says that bringing Ashok spice to the market was commercial, but its purpose was to realize the idea of ​​​​the cottage industry of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation. So the company never compromised on the quality of its products. Sachin Gupta says that honesty, hard work, quality of products and focus on customer service are very important for success in any business.

Give a developed India to the coming generation - Sachin Gupta

Ashok Spices Company is not interested in any name today. Due to the demand made by the people at the national level, it is progressing double night and quadruple. The company is flourishing under the supervision of the company's director, Sachin Gupta. They believe that the coming generation will remember us only when we give them a safe and developed India, which they have got from economic prosperity and cultural heritage.

Education Graduation

Sachin Gupta completed his schooling from Kanpur. He did M.Com from Christ Church College. He had increased his involvement in the household business since his Intermediate. The business attracted them from the very beginning. Because of his strong desire to learn, he took the help of Grandfather's experiences.

How did Sachin Gupta get involved with Ashok Masala?

Due to being born in a business family, his association with business was done in his childhood. Sachin Gupta tells that he lost his father in the year 1999 after a long illness. They say that business was not only business for me but my attachment with my father. That is why I work till today on the basis of his ideals and methodology. Sachin Gupta says that his father's sincere and simple thinking and passion inspired him to move forward.

The purpose of life

Sachin Gupta says that the purpose of his life is to serve the people. Because true happiness lies in serving people. Money matters in life but after a time it is realized that there are more important things in the world than money. What gives happiness is the love of people, the company of others, these make life worthwhile under the pretext of laughing. Be capable yourself first and then help as many people as possible. Get his blessings.

Dreaming is the most important thing to make a dream come true

Director Sachin Gupta says that to make a dream come true, it is most important that you dream first. Excellence is a continuous process. For this the youth of the country will have to work diligently. You can win only if you are aware of your birthright to be human. If there are no difficulties in a person's life, then they will not even realize the happiness that comes from their success.

Work with heart

Sachin Gupta says that those who do not work with their heart, even if they get something in life, they are hollow from inside.

Academics should be the role models of students

Academics should try to develop in them the ability to explore, investigate, creativity and entrepreneurship. He says look at the sky once. you're not alone. The whole universe is your friend and helping you to fulfill your dreams.

These three play an important role in making the country corruption free.

Sachin Gupta says that if the country is to be made corruption free and a country of beautiful mind, then 3 people of the society can play the most important role in it. Mother, father and guru are the most important in this.

Message to youth

Giving a message to the younger generation, Sachin Gupta says that you should develop the courage to think differently in yourself. Discover something new, have the courage to walk on new paths. Fight through difficulties and achieve success.