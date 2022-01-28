Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Brand Post / Drink BTS Coffee & Get the Access to BTS LIVE Concert in Korea
brand post

Drink BTS Coffee & Get the Access to BTS LIVE Concert in Korea

HY BTS Coffee, the emerging & preferred beverage of youth in India, is giving an opportunity to consumers to witness the world-famous BTS Group live concert 2022 in Korea. 
HY Coffee brand collaborated with globally famous K-Pop Group BTS in 2018, which has a huge fan following in India and abroad.
Published on Jan 28, 2022 05:20 PM IST
ByHT Brand Studio

January 25: Observing the high demand for premium ready-to-drink coffee beverages in India, HY BTS Coffee Brand from South Korea marked its presence in the Indian Market last year with an official launch at Korea Fair in October 2021. Named after 21st Century Pop Icons ‘BTS Group’, HY BTS Coffee is gaining huge popularity across the world.

HY Coffee brand collaborated with globally famous K-Pop Group BTS in 2018, which has a huge fan following in India and abroad.

Now the company has come up with a special Lucky Draw event for Indian customers in which the 2 Lucky winners will get the chance to attend the next concert of BTS in Korea in 2022. The contest is valid from 15-Dec-21 to 14-Mar-22.

For verification of the winner, the eligible contestant would be asked to share a Photograph of the pack container having the Lucky Draw sticker. For details you can check out https://btscoffee.in/pages/attend-bts-concert-offer

The Brand of BTS Coffee is HY; it is a Korean Company which manufactures many products in Korea such as Coffee, mixed grain powder, seasoned seaweed etc.

RELATED STORIES

Geetanjali Pal, General Manager for Saem Hospitality & Trading said that Indians are showing demand for premium ready-to-drink beverages and a lot of innovative cafe concepts and international chains have opened up in India. We feel in the coming years demand for premium ready-to-drink beverages will be much higher than what is estimated today. Saem Hospitality & Trading is an exclusive distribution partner for HY Korean Company in India.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Bihar Bandh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP