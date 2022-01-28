Drink BTS Coffee & Get the Access to BTS LIVE Concert in Korea

January 25: Observing the high demand for premium ready-to-drink coffee beverages in India, HY BTS Coffee Brand from South Korea marked its presence in the Indian Market last year with an official launch at Korea Fair in October 2021. Named after 21st Century Pop Icons ‘BTS Group’, HY BTS Coffee is gaining huge popularity across the world.

HY Coffee brand collaborated with globally famous K-Pop Group BTS in 2018, which has a huge fan following in India and abroad.

Now the company has come up with a special Lucky Draw event for Indian customers in which the 2 Lucky winners will get the chance to attend the next concert of BTS in Korea in 2022. The contest is valid from 15-Dec-21 to 14-Mar-22.

For verification of the winner, the eligible contestant would be asked to share a Photograph of the pack container having the Lucky Draw sticker. For details you can check out https://btscoffee.in/pages/attend-bts-concert-offer

The Brand of BTS Coffee is HY; it is a Korean Company which manufactures many products in Korea such as Coffee, mixed grain powder, seasoned seaweed etc.

Geetanjali Pal, General Manager for Saem Hospitality & Trading said that Indians are showing demand for premium ready-to-drink beverages and a lot of innovative cafe concepts and international chains have opened up in India. We feel in the coming years demand for premium ready-to-drink beverages will be much higher than what is estimated today. Saem Hospitality & Trading is an exclusive distribution partner for HY Korean Company in India.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.