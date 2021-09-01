Drishti Gambhir Goyal awarded with Brands Impact Education Excellence Award 2021

Drisshti Gambhir Goyal, an English language and soft-skills trainer has been honored with Brands Impact Education Excellence Award 2021 titled “Most Dynamic Female Edupreneur of the Year.”

Brands Impact organizes the National Service Excellence Awards in India by the name of Education Excellence Awards. It acknowledges the contributions of leading educational institutions, teachers, educationists and other educational organizations that are making our country proud. This initiative promotes the real doers and motivates them to perform far better than before. Education Excellence Awards aims to identify the teachers who have demonstrated excellence in teaching different subjects, shown outstanding contribution to learners and served the community through teaching even outside formal classrooms. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Mandira Bedi as the chief guest.

Speaking on the spectacular achievement, Drisshti said “"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude towards my parents and my family, my friends, my team, my teachers, my esteemed clientele and my husband Mr. Nirbhay Goyal who is a ‘new air beneath my wings’, I also thank my mother Mrs Priti Gambhir who has been a driving force behind who she is and how her long term colleague Raima Arora has always been an indispensable support to her."

Her niche lies in enhancing and imparting training in the domains of English language, interpersonal skills, content writing, public speaking, presentation skills, team building, conflict management, business communication and etiquette, interview skills, training the trainer, and conflict resolution at an individual, institutional and organizational level.

Along with her mother, Mrs Priti Gambhir, Drisshti incepted the venture-Priti Edusources which aims at providing similar development solutions and has worked with premium entities like- Royal Bank of Scotland, Palmolive, Pepsico, Barclays, Bachpan chain of Preschools, KPMG, GD Goenka Public School, APJ college of Management, Hindustan Unilever, Amity University, KJ Somaiya college, Ernst and Young and various other corporates,consultancies and institutions.

Priti Edusources, which is her brainchild, stands tall in the earmarked industry with thousands of satisfied clients and patrons globally and continues to rigorously work on their training delivery to make their training solutions stand out in the market. Priti Edusources is a place for all people who aspire to hone their linguistic and communication skills, become an effective orator and presenter, immigrate and develop their careers abroad. As a part of her future prospects, she aims at not only taking Priti Edusources to new heights but also aspires to develop such quality training solutions which can be used at the grassroot level and bring about a much needed impact in this world.

She has also been working as a certified trainer for eminent examinations like IELTS, CELPIP, PTE, OET, GMAT and has been training adults across various nationalities and backgrounds and has trained 6000+ trainees for the mentioned examinations and has a glorious 97% success rate.

With her training solutions, she has been able to reach up to 260000+ people coming from diverse backgrounds and verticals in a short span of time. She has been an eminent part of several transforming projects with both national and international organisations. She was lately associated with Human Resource Development Services of Korea for undertaking training for native Koreans in the domain of English language and Business communication skills in order to enhance their employability.

Drisshti who has been an avid debater has also avidly written for Delhi Disability Commission and has played her role as a social entrepreneur in close association with KPMG Global, Delhi Government, Enactus India and other social organisations wherein she has been mentoring various projects in the domains of skill development,education and social transformation.

She is an ardent believer of the fact that ‘Dreams are meant to be chased not just seen’. She also advocates how women need to never give up their careers for someone else, how they need to stop giving the world an option to come up to them and suppress their ambitions in the name of family. She has pledged to constantly advocate freedom and liberty for women and establish the much needed equality in all domains. Lastly, she resolves to strive harder and evolve not just as a working professional or educationist but as a human being.

Gracing the ceremony and talking at the event, Mandira further adds “It is a huge honor to be a part of such an august gathering and I would like to thank Brands Impact for giving me this opportunity. The awardees present here are the true celebrities, the Stars, the Icons. And I'm glad to have this chance to be here today and share these special moments with you all! Your contributions to society have made a huge difference and I hope that all of you will acquire even greater success in the future.”

With her passion and zeal, she has been able to prove her mettle and has bagged the prestigious Brands Impact, Education Excellence Award 2021 and is all set to achieve many more.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.