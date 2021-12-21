Drive home technology with Summercool air coolers

Summercool, one of India’s leading home appliances brands, recently celebrated the successful completion of its 29th year, stepping into its 30th year. With its completion of the 30th year, Summercool has launched 3 coolers to continue its legacy. To invent something new is a glorious job; to innovate what’s already present is even better. Summercool has followed the steps of innovation and carried on the legacy with a new range of enigmatic coolers to soothe the summer heat. The beauty of their design along with their advanced technology makes it the perfect addition to any household in a tropically hot country like India. Delighted to introduce the solution to all summer woes, Summercool Mericool, Sleeq and Icon air cooler has been launched.

Summercool Mericool air cooler is made to take care of all needs which means no more disturbances with the noise that coolers make. So, working or studying with the cool breeze flowing into the room is no more a faraway dream with the low noise quality of this efficient cooler. Why choose to turn on the AC and fall sick when customers can comfortably enjoy the cool air in their homes without any noisy disturbances? The Honeycomb Padding in this cooler efficiently cools down the air without emitting any harmful chemicals into the air, keeping the family healthy and cool. Forget about the rising electricity bills because this cooler comes with an electricity-saving motor so that irrespective of how hot it gets during the summer, customers can always stay cool indoors with its powerful air throw.

Summercool Sleeq air cooler is designed to enhance the interiors of any home with, as its name suggests, a sleek design. This tall and sleek cooler has come as a trendsetter with its handy movement and low space taking design. Even though its looks are extremely charming, Sleeq comes with a set of amazing features as well. It keeps the home cool even if there’s a power cut because it works on the inverter. With this cooler, customers do not have to worry about the heat waves affecting them indoors whenever there is a power cut. Not just that, this amazing cooler saves energy with its electricity-saving motor and reduces the electricity bill while keeping the surroundings cool.

Summercool is glad to announce the launch of their technologically advanced cooler with 3-speed technology and breakthrough looks. Summercool Icon air cooler is a powerful solution to the extreme summer heat that a tropical country like India goes through every year. With its advanced technology, the cooler makes sure it saves energy as well as lowers down your electricity bills. The cooler works on an inverter so customers do not have to endure the heat when there is an electricity cut and can still enjoy the cool breeze at their homes.

The cooler is a classic choice when it comes to looks because of its design. The beautiful and glossy finish as well as the sleek built makes sure you can place it anywhere at your home or office and it would complement the space very well. The powerful air throw of the cooler leaves no stone unturned when it comes to cooling the entire room. It covers all corners of the room because of its well-rounded air throw and ensures sitting in any comfortable place in the room is not compromised due to air throw.

The sheer joy of sitting in a room with clean and cold air is much better than the risk of falling prey to harmful emissions. The efficient cooling effect releases cold air which keeps the room cool for a long time without the need for frequent water changes. Summercool has achieved its target of improving the quality of living and providing more comfort to households across India with this new range of coolers.

For more information visit the website.

