Driving business through the roof with Engaze Digital Abhishek Tiwari

In testing times like these, survival is becoming increasingly difficult for brick and mortar businesses with no affinity for technology. Digital Marketing is appearing as the only viable hope on the horizon, only if implemented the correct way. Engaze Digital is a fairly new digital marketing company that is helping the flailing businesses to survive the backlash of Covid imposed lockdowns on the revenue and to reignite the sales campaign. Engaze Digital has helped numerous small businesses to maintain traction and register steady growth with the implementation of digital marketing services.

Engaze Digital is the brainchild of Abhishek Tiwari, a fairly young entrepreneur who centres his focus around technology. A backbencher during the education years, Mr Abhishek Tiwari wasn't the one to follow the same beat up and old educational practices that led to a monotonous career and bland life. He instead loved to explore the upcoming strides in technology and slowly became proficient in creating responsive websites and applications. He has worked as a freelancer in the past that helped him to work with different and oftentimes global clients with varying needs. After his success with website development, Digital Marketing caught his attention that offered an expansive world of opportunities and required website development and understanding of search engine algorithms. He worked as a Social Media Developer and Marketing manager for a few years before finally establishing his agency to offer elaborate digital marketing services.

Engaze Digital is a New generation digital marketing company in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh which works with SMEs & Brands; helping them grow, expand and reach new heights in the digital space. The company offers web development services using latest technologies and frameworks all around the Globe.

Engaze Digital also offers SEO services that are aimed to channel a complete overhaul on your website SEO strategy and to fare it better in the search engine rankings. Engaze Digital have close tie-ups with major publications to help you build a credible digital persona by conducting a global PR campaign and Link building approach.

Abhishek Tiwari shines a light on the need for digital marketing services. He says, "It will become increasingly difficult to survive in the coming years if you plan to avoid a digital upgrade for your business. Many competitors are already dominating the market and have cornered a lot of eyeballs so far. If you think that brick and mortar businesses can thrive without a dedicated digital marketing strategy, you will be dejected by the downfall of your business with time. Engaze Digital doesn't believe in one time digital marketing services offering as once you integrate digital marketing into your business, there is no turning back. The tussle to rank on the first page of Google followed by aggressive competition to outrank you always continue. So, please take a positive step to shape up your brand with digital marketing services now."

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.