Kunal Dron and Rohit Arora
Kunal Dron and Rohit Arora
brand post

Dropout Digital – The untamed success

Dropout Digital, which is a registered digital agency, is in demand for their innovative and out of the wonder approach to attack the customary loyalty.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:10 PM IST

Today when the whole world revolves around technology and use of technics to reach sophisticated heights with utmost ease and passion, we have with us Kunal Dron and Rohit Arora who have covered vast of areas with long strides of their fast friendship and successful business implied approach.

Taking us back to the initial meet when these two actually crossed paths, it was in the year 2018 when they first met through a social media platform itself unaware of the facts about how this interaction on the reserved platform would grind their fate of destiny. Both Kunal Dron and Rohit Arora belong to different regions of India embroidered with different precepts and approaches, style, caliber, and mental working to talk about.

Knowing that success can cost and would go beyond any limits to test the profound personnel than to surrender the tag to them, Kunal Dron and Rohit Arora faced many difficulties in the initial implementation of their ideas lacking the adequate fund, expertise, knowledge and somewhat the main. But today we can hit the list and find them well renowned with their well attached success called the Dropout Digital, which is a registered digital agency all in demand for their innovative and out of the wonder approach to attack the customary loyalty.

They have actively been involved in the business concerns relating to the promotion of music videos of various international artists like Diljit Dosanjh, Ranjit Bawa and named record labels like T-series and Zee Music Company with side by side mingling with the appearance management of various social stars both Hollywood and Bollywood, settling them at stairs of high success palette.

Rohit Arora and Kunal Dron can be counted on for inspiring today’s youth to back up the setback with self-motivation and a firm belief on self to do whatever is need to be done to get whatever we aspire for. The two self-made personnel’s thereby cling us to the fate that not all in the world can be bad when two strangers shake hand to trust and faith in each other gliding to the swing of success with the exploitation of both their personnel skills.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

