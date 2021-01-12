Dubai-based Indian-Turkish Duo Vivek Nambiar & Tuanna Gurdal are winning hearts

Singers/Performers Vivek Nambiar and Tuanna Gurdal haven’t let the pandemic affect their inspiring musical journey. The duo was just seen in their latest music video ‘Tak Mera Jalwa’ which released through Zee music Company on 11th December 2020 and has amassed over one million views in a short time. That’s some way to wind up an eventful year and usher in the new.

‘Tak Mera Jalwa’, is a hot, sizzling number composed by Tuanna Vivek, written and programmed by renowned Music Producer Zain Khan and fans just can’t get enough of it. The music video has been produced by Pravesh V. Jethwani (CEO of VeeChem Global Dubai) along with Tuanna Vivek and shot entirely in the relaxing and luxurious environs of Dubai, where Vivek had first met Tuanna. Tuanna Gürdal hails from Turkey, but sings in Hindi/Punjabi with ease and their magical combination has been wowing the audience at every Live show.

“The fact that Tuanna being from a pure Turkish background, could also sing flawlessly in Hindi and Punjabi surprised me,” reminisces Vivek.

Their collaboration thus kicked off easily, and the duo began their journey singing at the Headlines Café in Dubai, a popular venue having celebrity guests & celebrity performers , and considered among the best for its vibe & ambiance. Over the new few years, Vivek and Tuanna have toured countries as diverse as Poland, Turkey, Nigeria, India, and Thailand, doing over 500 shows.

Tuanna Gurdal knows how to infuse the oomph factor into any composition and live performance. She too has been into Bollywood music since her childhood. For Vivek, things are turning out just as he has always dreamed, having fallen in love with Bollywood music since the age of seven. “Vivek’s heart touching versatile silky soothing voice along with Tuanna’s Mesmerizing voice and energy is always an exciting experience to listen & watch ” says fans. Together they are purely a delightful combination of Hindu/Urdu, Punjabi and western Music.

With the release of ‘Tak Mera Jalwa’, Vivek and Tuanna usher in a New year with more promising works and music to enchant the world in the days to come.

