Dukaan partners with Simpl to provide Buy Now, Pay Later services to merchants

BENGALURU: Dukaan, a platform that enables small and medium-sized businesses to set up online stores and sell products digitally, has partnered with Simpl, a marquee buy-now-pay-later platform, to provide BNPL services to Dukaan's merchants.

Founded in 2020 during the Covid pandemic, Dukaan is a Bangalore-based startup that enables D2C and SMB merchants to set up online stores and sell products digitally. It has customers across multiple industries in the D2C space, including food & beverage, fashion, home décor, electronics and digital products, to name a few. The application has integrated with numerous service providers from logistics to fulfillment and is aiming to build the operating system for the modern D2C brand. In addition, Dukaan has made an application marketplace for further customization of online stores.

"With India's leading merchant e-commerce platform, Dukaan empowers small businesses around the country – both online sellers and brick and mortar shops – and helps its sellers' customers continue to access high-quality products. Featuring hundreds of store customizations and layouts, Dukaan has everything for the modern D2C brand in India to sell its products online in a super-easy way. It allows these D2C brands to focus on their products and their customers' delight versus on the technology and fulfillment portion of running a D2C business in India today."

Dukaan is notably the latest software platform to join Simpl's network of more than 10,000+ retail partners, to offer millions of customers buy now pay later options. Speaking about the collaboration, Dukaan CEO and Co-Founder, Suumit Shah, added:

"We have built a best-in-class software to launch D2C brands online in the best possible way to ultimately offer thousands of new products every day to millions of potential customers. With Simpl, we now offer our consumers greater financial control and a budget-friendly way to enhance their shopping experience."

"Simpl is one of the pioneers to spearhead the Buy Now Pay Later concept in India, and our efforts have yielded overwhelming results. We enable merchants across product categories and end customers across segments to unlock multiple benefits from a single unified platform.

Over the years, Simpl has added new verticals to its existing product portfolio attuned to evolving customer expectations, changing merchant requirements and dynamic market scenarios.

Our mission is to empower merchants - big and small - to build trusted relationships with their loyal customers. And this is why our association with Dukaan is a significant move towards reaching out to a wider audience, for seamless transactions'' said Nitya Sharma - Co-Founder and CEO of Simpl.

Co-founded in 2015 by Nitya Sharma, Simpl is India's fastest growing Buy Now Pay Later platform, and is on a mission to make payments invisible and money intelligent. Simpl is on a mission to empower merchants to build trusted relationships with customers, one transaction at a time. With more than 10,000 available merchants, 7+ million users pan - India, Simpl envisions creating an inclusive digital payments experience for India that empowers and fosters trust between merchants and their customers.

Simpl is the leading Pay-Later platform in India, providing a full-stack solution for e-commerce conversion. It enables merchants to give their customers 1-click checkout, buyer protection and a pay-later facility to allow them to feel safe and trusted when shopping online. With Simpl, merchants are able to provide consumers an easy, safe and intuitive user experience.