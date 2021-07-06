Durgesh Agarwal: Taking over real estate unconventional construction

Durgesh Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.(DA Infra) is a flagship company of DA Group India and is one of the emerging leaders in the field of real estate development. Since the incorporation, the company has developed a fresh and young approach to conventional construction and infrastructure projects. The focus has been on the development of premium residential, commercial, retail, lifestyle gated communities and redevelopment projects primarily in the Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

Established under the leadership of Mr. Durgesh Agarwal, DA Infra is proud to have emerged with developing India while contributing to its growth story. With an aim to build tomorrow that rides the wave of innovation, but rests on the foundation of experience and persistence in the form of better and smarter spaces, Durgesh Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. Stands on the four serving pillars of : Service, Quality, Satisfaction and luxury.

Celebrated for its customer centricity and an acute sense of aesthetics, the company provides desired dream spaces along with a lifestyle that brings true joy.

Our prime ideology is that “a better space makes for a better living. This makes all our projects garner the affection of our discerning customers. We realise that buying any infrastructure is more than just a transaction; it is the realization of an important dream. Hence, customer centricity is the very essence of our brand.”

With a strong presence in both traditional and non-traditional forms of realty, DA Infra is known for buying, building, occupying and investing in a variety of assets including industrial, commercial, retail and residential real estate.

Project portfolio and diversification

DA Infra offers a transformative practice for urban revitalization with specialization in ‘creative infrastructure design process’ which focuses on creating creative economies.

Known for identifying development gaps and opportunities for public-private partnerships to foster new clusters of culture the company corresponds to Hospitality and Industrial Estate while working across Residential, commercial and Redevelopment projects.

Shree Shakti Convention Centre and Greens - India’s largest private convention centre

Cradled amidst the twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Shree Shakti Convention Centre is the largest private convention centre in the country. Spread over 2.5 lac sq.ft land, the Centre offers a perfect balance of multipurpose well planned indoor and outdoor amenities, to accommodate events of all sizes and magnitudes with a scenic and spacious lush green yard.

With an aim to celebrate with social responsibility, Shree Sakti Convention Centre and Greens has decided to donate5% of its revenue to PM Cares fund with an objective to render assistance posed by any emergency.

Shree Shakti Integrated Industrial & Logistic Park (SSILP)

With a view to provide efficient logistics services, DA Infra has embarked into a massive investment to create dedicated freight corridor which could provide high speed, heavy pay load for freight traffic with over 30 hectors of integrated logistics facility on Ahmedabad - Rajkot highway.

With activities concerned to effective and efficient movement of semi-finished or finished product from one business to another or from manufacturer/distributor/retailer to the end consumer. SSILP would offer warehousing, material handling, protective packaging inventory control, order processing, and forecasting along with other value added services.

Shree Shakti Seva Kendra’s Women Empowerment Centre

With a strong desire to create a meaningful difference in the lives of citizens and giving back to the society one of the fundamental values that is embedded into the very DNA of DA Group, DA Infra in association with the parent company has been instrumental in setting up a pioneer institute for sustaining and improving Educational, Social, Cultural and Religious conditions of marginalized groups thereby empowering women and kids with proper training.

Spread Over 5 acres of land, the infrastructure would allow women to stay, learn and practice skill development which would give them control over their lives and put forth an influence in the society.

Shiv Shakti Yog Kendra

An upcoming wellness centre with a fusion of western and traditional options

The Courtyard

27 luxurious high end villas, with the most modern club house the city(Ahmedabad) has witnessed

Ambica Upvan

Nature at its best, a second home concept.

Ambica House

Office spaces and more.

Ambica Acropolis

Institutional Complex in the business hub of Andheri catering to IT and BPO Segments.

The way forward

With core Competencies in Land Acquisition, Project feasibility, conceptual Architecture Planning & implementation, over the next decade, DA Infra intends to create or redevelop more realty spaces and wishes to undertake sustainable next-gen projects.

Though the real estate market goes through many ups and downs and is dependent on several factors such as interest rates, economic conditions, and job growth.Our core strategy features - stabilized real estate with a long investment horizon and moderate leverage, where we can unlock additional value through focused asset management with successfully investment through all market cycles and across the entire risk spectrum.

DA Infra would also facilitate collaboration between leaders and business heads to make projects more resilient and effective in today’s environment in order to propel the business forward.

