Durgesh Dhaker, Founder of Aapno Rajasthan FB page is behind a social revolution

Countless hours are spent scrolling through websites, wasting time while showing little cognizance or compassion. Over the years, social media platforms are emerging as a useful tool to bring social change to the world. Durgesh Dhaker specializes in managing social media platforms, running campaigns, and bringing people together with sheer determination. He is on a mission to change the perception of social media platforms and use them to help mankind.

Durgesh Dhaker was born in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan in 1994. In just 26 years, he has gained significant knowledge about running campaigns on social media platforms. He uses these platforms to understand the audience and engaging with them on a personal level. Durgesh Dhaker is actively working with political parties to bring a change in the existing state of affairs. He understands the trouble our country is facing and wants to help the citizens by lending a helping hand. Through his community page Aapno Rajasthan Official and reputation, he is directing the people towards credible sources of medication, hospitalization, and information sources about the pandemic.

He says, "I had an intuition about the need for social media platforms in troublesome times. A smartphone is a nifty tool to find credible information if you are following the right channels on social media. In the early stage, people were running helter-skelter without any reliable information. But public figures and parties are coming out in support of the people and I am helping them spread the word, as far as possible. I am even managing a few fundraising campaigns to procure the medical infrastructure and help, as soon as possible. With the help and trust of each other, I am sure that we will overcome this problem."