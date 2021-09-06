Dynabook: A laptop brand that truly cares

Powerful performance, reliable durability, and best-in-class customer support, Dynabook is truly empowering businesses.

Dynabook laptops are undeniably trustworthy and consistently high-quality. When you buy a Dynabook, you know exactly what you're getting!! A magnesium alloy chassis which makes it robust and light, a brilliant screen, and a long battery life. In addition, customer service is taken very seriously. At Dynabook, meeting the needs of your clients, whether you have one or 1,000, is critical.

Next level support services at Dynabook

As a business owner, you understand the value of your IT equipment as critical components of your operation. Dynabook assists you in taking care of these assets while keeping your day-to-day business running with a variety of individual services. Whether you want to prolong your standard warranty or increase your support levy, the focus is on your specific demands to avoid any type of business interruption.

Let’s take a quick look at its ideal support services

1)Service Reliability: Because of their 30 years of experience in producing superior laptops, these laptops are a fantastic complement for your business. They have a low profile and a simple, yet distinctive design that finds a balance between aesthetic appeal, outside durability, and inner performance. They are spill- and drop-resistant, and can survive the demands of mobile use, as tested and proven by the device’s H.A.L.T. compliance.

2) On Demand Repair Service: When you require instant support with your Dynabook product, they have the appropriate service available. Your device requires proper repair, but your warranty has expired or the damage is not covered under the conditions of the existing warranty? –With a variety of on-demand services, there is no need to be concerned! These can be tailor made based on your requirement and need of the hour.

3)On-site Repair: Downtime can have a negative impact on your productivity and income. That's why they provide on-site repair services, so you can have your laptop back up and running quickly. In most cases, their licenced engineers will visit you and solve the problem on-site before the end of the next working day

4) Automated diagnostic testing and Remote troubleshooting assistance: The Diagnostic Tool can display basic computer information as well as diagnose and report on simple faults using in-built tool BIOS based and also tool provided for user level trouble shooting in windows mode known as Service Station by Dynabook. They also offer remote technical support for difficult hardware and software issues via online assistance and competent phone support. Dynabook engineers provide this help by remotely controlling the system, advising troubleshooting methods, automating solutions, and ordering replacement parts. While majority cases get resolved remotely, if the problem still persists, an engineer is scheduled for visit.

5) Deployment Services: The purchase and installation of new IT devices can result in a large amount of effort and disruption to daily business activities. With the support of Deployment Services, you may get everything you need, from logistics and decommissioning through on-site installation by professional technicians and secure data migration.

6) Product support calls are monitored by a robust CRM: Dynabook's call management CRM will log, route, and monitor service requests, and if necessary, escalate them, default software assistance, or support on equipment covered by a service support agreement can all be managed through the CRM. If an onsite service issue call is received before 1 P.M., an executive will be available for customer support the same day.

7) Standard Warranty: All Dynabook products come with a one-year free standard warranty that begins on the purchase date. Any product purchased from Dynabook is guaranteed to be free of flaws in hardware components and/or workmanship. Carry-in or send-in warranty services, as well as pick-up and return warranty services, are all included in the Dynabook limited warranty.

“Our goal is to relieve you of as much administrative load as possible. Allow Dynabook to handle all of the details, from delivery to a flawlessly functioning workspace at your location,” says Mr. Manish Rajan, Service Head, India, Dynabook Singapore Pte Ltd.” Downtime can be detrimental to your business, but you can rest assured that you are in good hands with Dynabook's 24x7 customer assistance and support centres located in 36 locations across India. You'll be able to stick to your plan and save time and money when you make Dynabook your preferred business partner,” he adds.

For more information, visit http://asia.dynabook.com/Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.