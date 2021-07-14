DYPIU awarded the most emerging higher education institute of the year 2021

The D. Y. Patil International University, Akurdi, Pune (DYPIU) has begun operations as a State Private University, with the primary goal of marking a watershed moment in India's Higher Education history. It also aspires to become a global Private University by developing socially relevant and contemporary outcome-based programmes, conducting inter and intra disciplinary research in thrust areas, broadening the scope of research collaborations, and enhancing faculty and student exchange programmes around the world. It also seeks to provide an inspirational and experiential learning environment for its stakeholders by incorporating globalisation, employability, and value ruminating in all of its programmes, as a result of its acute focus on empowerment via education and academic excellence.

DYPIU adds another feather in its crown

At the recently held EdTech X Indian Education Awards 2021, DYPIU received the prestigious honour of Most Emerging Higher Education Institute of the Year. The 11th edition of Edtech brings together an incredible group of global educators and innovators to debate their perspectives on global leadership lessons learned and what Education & EdTech trends will emerge in the post-COVID-19 era. The workshops and panel discussions focused on predicting and meeting future demand for technology in education, as well as the rise of EdTech in India (and beyond) and the challenges that education entrepreneurs confront. How did some of the world's most prominent institutions make such a swift transition to the internet?

Prof Prabhat Rajan, Vice Chancellor, DYPIU received the prestigious award from Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE on behalf of D Y Patil International University for being judged as the "Most Emerging Higher Education Institute of 2021". He congratulated the distinguished jury members and stated that they were able to make substantial changes in the way education is delivered across the country in just three years.

Prof Sahasrabudhe complimented him and mentioned that DYIPU is a partner in the AICTE IDEALab. Across the country, such labs are being constructed to encourage students to apply the fundamentals of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) to improve hands-on experience, learning by doing, and even product visualisation. The IDEA Lab will make engineering graduates more imaginative and creative as a common facility embedded in the institution, in addition to providing basic training in 21st century skills such as critical thinking, problem solving, design thinking, collaboration, communication, and lifelong learning. This initiative can help students and staff “engage, explore, experience, express, and excel,” which is a need of new age learning. Such institutes receive 50 lakhs in funding from the AICTE, and they must raise another 50 lakhs from industry using their own resources. As a result, this is a challenging task that requires equal participation from the industry, the AICTE, and the institute. These labs must be open 24 /7, so that if a pupil has an interesting concept, he must be able to experiment.

DY Patil group achieves excellence through education

Since decades, The D Y Patil Group has earned a reputation for providing high-quality education. The group is convinced that world-class education is the key to progress. The organisation has cultivated qualities that go into the creation of successful professions, thanks to a long-standing dedication to outstanding education and learning. With cutting-edge infrastructure, they operate a network of over 100 educational institutions that inspire people to think, question, investigate, and apply their sharp brains to achieve greater success.” The D Y Patil Group has a long history in education. All of our stakeholders are the backbone of our organisation. In every action it undertakes, the group has always prioritised the well-being of the people over commercial profit. We believe in instilling new skill sets and supporting individuals who are ready for challenges and confident in their ability to lead with socialism and humanism for the greater good of society.” Prof Rajan concludes.

For more information, visit https://www.dypiu.ac.in/