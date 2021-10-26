E3AE Live 2021: Ammy to Garry Sandhu, star-studded line up to perform in Dubai

Following the magnificent response to the previous “E3UK Live” show series, E3UK Records is proud to present “E3AE Live”, the biggest Desi family event of 2021. With a star-studded line-up, the power-packed show is scheduled to be held on the 12th of November 2021. E3AE Live 2021 will include the biggest names across the South Asian industry with renowned singing sensations, Ammy Virk, Garry Sandhu, Karan Aujla, Maninder Buttar, Mannat Noor and actress Sonam Bajwa. G Khan and Vicky will also be supporting the headliners as the opening acts of this illustrious event.

Excited? These prominent personalities will bring charm and joy to the glorious event celebrating South Asian music and culture. Being a fan, you can expect your favourite songs, dance, lights and pyrotechnic displays. Ammy Virk will be performing in Dubai for the first time. 'Haye Ve!' Yes, the fans will go insane as they soak in Ammy's melodious voice to his hit tracks Qismat, Zindabaad Yaarian and Wang Da Naap.

Likewise, a show-stopping performance will be given by Garry Sandhu who will perform Illegal Weapon, Yeah Baby and Banda Banja, alongside many other hit tracks. Karan Aujla will rock the stage with tracks including Mexico, Don’t Look and Jhanjar.

Laung-Laachi famed singer Mannat Noor will also be gracing the stage for the first time in Dubai. Similarly, Maninder Buttar will be performing Sakhiyaan, Laare and many more smash hits at E3AE Live 2021!

As the leading South Asian live music and entertainment agency in Britain, E3UK Record Label & Management is in a truly unique position to host an array of world-class artists from the international Punjabi Bhangra industry.

The Director of E3UK commented that “As well as all of your favourite songs, each performance also promises to be a stunning visual display of illumination, dance and pyrotechnic displays. As a direct result of the COVID 19 pandemic, the live entertainment and the events industry has been one of the heaviest hit areas. As the world is slowly healing, we are aiming to provide a safe but enjoyable experience to all those who attend in an attempt to revitalize the entertainment industry. We are looking forward to accomplishing another historic milestone through E3AE Live 2021".

Tickets for E3AE Live 2021 are now available on http://www.e3.ae/.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.