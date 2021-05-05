Eagleye Ventures joins fight against pandemic, provides supplies to frontliners

New York, US: In an effort to meet the growing demands of the COVID-19 pandemic, multinational holding company Eagleye Ventures has contributed more than 15 million units of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical supplies to essential workers across the globe, it reported today. Of note, the company has supplied more than 80 needful organizations, including those in India, Africa, Europe and the United States.

Since early 2020, Eagleye Ventures’growing medical supply brands MediChem, SafeHands and EcoHygiene have collaborated with numerous manufacturers and distributors to connect healthcare establishments, government agencies and other industries with N95 masks, face shields, respirators and other pandemic necessities. Additionally, the company has donated more than 2 Million PPE kits and medical consumables to communities hit hardest by the pandemic, reinforcing the value of itspeople-first culture and adaptable business model.

“Eagleye Ventures is committed to supporting the healthcare community and many others working to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Prashant Sasidharan, CEO. “We will continue to study advancements within the industries we serve so that we may evolve our products and services to meet their changing needs.”

As Eagleye Ventures’ medical supply operations accelerate, its other business segments continue to thrive. Additional services within the enterprise include:

• Funding rising technology innovators

• Sourcing goods and services from international markets

• Leading engineering, procurement and construction projects, as well as large-scale complex construction-only projects in the energy, industrial and infrastructure sectors

• Operating restaurants, resorts and travel planning within the hospitality and tourism industries

• Supporting immigration for workers and families

• Web design/development, digital marketing and branding

• Mobile application development

About Eagleye Ventures

Eagleye Ventures is an ISO-certified multinational holding company whose brands provide an extensive range of cost-effective solutions within the hospitality, construction, manufacturing and financial services sectors, among others. Its customer-centric focus and diversified business lines put it at the forefront of industry trends and innovation. It is headquartered in the United States and employs more than 1,000 individuals in offices around the globe.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.