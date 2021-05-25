Easebuzz emerging as a growth catalyst for India’s payments ecosystem

India, 24th May 2021: Easebuzz, a fintech company providing full-stack converged payment solutions, is driving the new trend of digital transformation in India. Easebuzz is bringing to the forefront a plethora of innovative payment solutions and products that are not only differentiating in the digital landscape industry, but are also revolutionising the segment itself.

At a time when the cashless economy has generated a 55.1 percent CAGR for digital payments over the last five years, it is time to shine a light on and pay attention to the innovations of fintech companies such as Easebuzz. Easebuzz, which is growing at an exponential rate year after year, is capitalising on the country's digital payment landscape, which is expected to expand dramatically in the coming years.

The impact of the pandemic has been seen across different industries. It has brought a rapid shift in the adoption of digital payments, pushing banks and different financial organizations to modernize and digitize their digital payments. The pandemic has also served as a gateway for fintech service providers within the country to expand and offer tailored solutions. The surge of fintech is often attributed to the rapidly developing financial landscape, and in today’s day and age with rising challenges to perform business operations remotely, we'll see numerous new-age fintech players sprout up taking advantage of this by offering high-impact, relevant solutions.

Founded in 2017, Easebuzz has slowly built a commendable reputation of being the flagbearer of the digital payments revolution in the country by introducing numerous cutting-edge API-based solutions to help different small and medium-sized enterprises and businesses to process digital payments and collections. In comparison with the other fintech organizations in the country, Easebuzz differentiates itself by offering a holistic set of services that cater to the needs of everyone, from the likes of a freelancer to a full-fledged business.

Rohit Prasad, Founder of Easebuzz, said “There is a big void in the digital payment landscape when it comes to small and medium-sized enterprises in our country. We are trying to bridge this void by developing not just API-based payment solutions, but holistic offerings that businesses can use to accentuate their performance.”

Easebuzz with a team of software developers and financial experts under the tutelage of industry moguls has developed an enviable suite of solutions that are transforming payout disbursals, subscription management solutions, payment links with consistent and cutting edge upgrades, payment mechanisms through API integrations, end-to-end automation in invoice management, split and transfer payments solution, evolving cash on delivery (COD) order refunds, and processing of instant refunds.

The fintech innovator also recently launched Easebuzz Capital, an API solution that enables lending management offerings to businesses. As a licensed fintech partner, Easebuzz is offering digital loans to different B2B and B2C customers through simple API integrations. Integrating seamlessly into mobile and web applications, Easebuzz Capital promises an uninterrupted experience to meet different business demands. Having recently raised $4 million as a part of its Series A funding with the round being led by Varanium Capital, Guild Capital, and 8i ventures, Easebuzz further aims at cementing its marketing and product development teams while enhancing its payment application programming interfaces (APIs) and other digital solutions for businesses.

Through its myriad offerings, Easebuzz is also providing highly customizable and useful payment solutions for small businesses. For instance, its payout links can help freelancers and small businesses accept and collect digital payments without requiring a website. Done seamlessly through a payment link, where both the parties use the same platform without needing to download any application, the process takes place just with the parties clicking on the link. Shareable across different platforms, Easebuzz is also spearheading the digital revolution among SMEs by onboarding any party within minutes.

While the pandemic is certain to reshape the digital landscape, it also raises the question of how consumer behaviour will change as a result of the digital transformation. While people and businesses are warming to the concept, fintech solution providers like Easebuzz are trying their best to bring about a shift in the entire value chain of offerings to ensure the journey from customer to merchant is seamless and free of any impediments.

