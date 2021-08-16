EaseMyTrip Introduces Free Full Refund Medical Policy

EaseMyTrip has introduced a new scheme for their customers which remove the risk of losing money in case of flight cancellation due to medical emergencies. Under this policy, the customers can opt for a free medical policy while booking their domestic flight ticket and can claim for full refund in case of air ticket cancellation caused due to illness.

As a part of this policy, customers will get a complete refund, including money deducted by airlines and there will be no additional charges for this service. This is the first such policy in the industry, the company said in a statement.

At the current situation of travel uncertainty due to Covid-19, the company hopes to boost traveler confidence through this unique policy by vanishing all worries about losing money in case of medical emergencies that lead to ticket cancellation. Moreover, the policy is also beneficial for reviving the airline, travel, and tourism industry that has been among the hardest hit by the deadly pandemic.

According to the sources, the policy covers many other unforeseen events apart from health, and anyone who is booking a domestic ticket can avail of this benefit. Customers can make bookings on EaseMyTrip’s website portal and mobile site. Once a domestic trip is booked, the customer will get a flight cancellation coverage policy on their registered email id.

"We anticipate a huge pent-up demand for the travel and tourism sector post the vaccination drive across India, giving us strong revenue visibility for years to come. All in all, we are hopeful of more than 100 percent growth vis-a-vis last year," stated Nishant Pitti, the founder of EaseMyTrip.

Flights tickets are as expensive as they were before the pandemic, however, a slow economy has hit the travel industry to its knees. The virus hit the demand-supply curve right when it had attained equilibrium and made travelling a luxury, in terms of health and wealth. At times like this, it is very thoughtful of a brand like EaseMyTrip to come out and provide refunds at a scale, that had never even been demanded.

Travel is sure to boom after a certain percentage of the population gets vaccinated. The virus has restricted people into their homes for quite too long, and when things get better for the world, it will get even better for the tourism industry. However, after this period of fear and grief, brands need to stretch a helping hand to their potential customers, so that they can travel or at least book to travel without any stress.

