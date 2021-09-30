Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Brand Post / Easy Way to Know your Commodity Price in Nearby Mandi
brand post

Easy Way to Know your Commodity Price in Nearby Mandi

Kheti Gyan has developed a Platform that can help farmers to get their mandi bhav online. This website has more than 2700 Mandi And 44000+ commodity Data.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 11:32 AM IST
Kheti Gyan has made knowing your Commodity Price in Nearby Mandi easier than ever!

Indian Agricultural market is growing so fast. If you will just look at India's national income, you would know the importance of agriculture in this country. If the economy of our country is a film, agriculture is supposed to play the protagonist. After India's independence, agriculture was contributing around 55.4 percent to India's national income. Although over the years, the services sector sort of dominated the GDP and national income. But agriculture is still contributing 19.9 percent to the GDP in 2020-21. It means that it still has a strong role to play. While other sectors might get developed, the need for agriculture will be felt at every point, in every era. There's no life if there's no agriculture.

In the world of the internet, farmers also want to get benefits from internet. Many initiatives are taken by the government as well as a big private organization to help farmers to give information online. Knowing the daily price of any commodity is a very tiresome process for farmers as they need to visit mandi regularly to get the latest price so that they can sell their crops at the highest price.

To solve this problem Kheti Gyan has developed a Platform that can help farmers to get their mandi bhav online. This website has more than 2700 Mandi And 44000+ commodity Data. By using this website, farmers can get daily updates from their nearby mandi bhav, for example, recently we have seen hike in Guar Seed price in Sikkar mandi and several other mandi. So Farmers don’t have to visit every mandi to know guar seed price. They can just visit khetigyan website and search their mandi.

RELATED STORIES

Apart from mandi Bhav, Amazon recently launched a platform with that they are trying to help the farmers regarding their production by giving real-time advice.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Advotalks makes talking to your advocate effortless

Bhiwadi is becoming a promising destination for people working in New Gurgaon

Palava - International city, Indian heart

How To Grow Your Small Business This Festive with Business Loan
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP