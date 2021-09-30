Easy Way to Know your Commodity Price in Nearby Mandi

Indian Agricultural market is growing so fast. If you will just look at India's national income, you would know the importance of agriculture in this country. If the economy of our country is a film, agriculture is supposed to play the protagonist. After India's independence, agriculture was contributing around 55.4 percent to India's national income. Although over the years, the services sector sort of dominated the GDP and national income. But agriculture is still contributing 19.9 percent to the GDP in 2020-21. It means that it still has a strong role to play. While other sectors might get developed, the need for agriculture will be felt at every point, in every era. There's no life if there's no agriculture.

In the world of the internet, farmers also want to get benefits from internet. Many initiatives are taken by the government as well as a big private organization to help farmers to give information online. Knowing the daily price of any commodity is a very tiresome process for farmers as they need to visit mandi regularly to get the latest price so that they can sell their crops at the highest price.

To solve this problem Kheti Gyan has developed a Platform that can help farmers to get their mandi bhav online. This website has more than 2700 Mandi And 44000+ commodity Data. By using this website, farmers can get daily updates from their nearby mandi bhav, for example, recently we have seen hike in Guar Seed price in Sikkar mandi and several other mandi. So Farmers don’t have to visit every mandi to know guar seed price. They can just visit khetigyan website and search their mandi.

Apart from mandi Bhav, Amazon recently launched a platform with that they are trying to help the farmers regarding their production by giving real-time advice.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.