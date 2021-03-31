Eat your way to good health as you get older with quality rich proteins

Today, nutrition has become the utmost health priority for all! Rarely can the benefits of inner nourishment through a well-balanced diet be ignored and 2020 was a clear reminder for all of us. And, when it comes to health, protein has time and again proven to be one of the most vital nutrients that is needed to build a state of holistic well-being. Consumption and importance of proteins is often overlooked by many Indians today. And this was further validated through a recent study, protein paradox, which highlighted that over 81% of mothers incorrectly believe that the basic Indian diet consisting of just roti, dal, and rice is enough to meet their daily protein requirements.

Protein is involved in crucial biochemical functions, support muscle growth, and tissue repair, and therefore consuming the right quantities of protein from natural sources is extremely important. There has been a recent surge in the demand for plant protein-based foods which is expected to grow considerably in the next few years. The major factor contributing to this is the potential health benefits associated with increased intake of plant-based diets.

And, when it comes to choosing the right plant-based protein for you, foods that are wholesome and comprise of high biological value ‘protein’ are considered as quality rich proteins. An important aspect of protein assessment is its amino acid profile. Protein obtained from animal food sources is usually considered complete which means it often contains all the essential 9 amino acids and somewhere plant-protein was always touted to be lacking in it. However, that’s not the case, and choosing right quality plant protein sources or complementing one plant-based protein food with another can readily help you accomplish the complete protein profile, meeting the requirement of all the essential amino acids. There are plenty of high-quality plant-based protein foods to choose from- all types of lentils, legumes, Soy, pulses, quinoa, buckwheat, nuts, seeds, and nutritional yeast are good sources of obtaining plant-based protein.

Soybeans are packed with nutrients and can be used to make different food recipes and products, such as soy milk, tofu, tempeh, miso and soy sauce etc. When compared to plant-based proteins, soy is structurally the most comparable to animal proteins, when it comes to functions like building and maintaining muscle. Soy is quickly becoming an integral part of the diets of health enthusiasts today, as it offers high quantities of dietary protein. Soy protein is the perfect amalgamation of essential macro nutrients (protein, fats, and carbs) with approximately 30 grams of high-quality protein obtained from one cup of boiled soybeans. Soy, along with very few other food sources offers a wide variety of other nutrients like Vitamin C, omega 3 fatty acids, folate, iron, calcium, magnesium, B vitamins, antioxidants, fibre, and Vitamin D and is not just a complete protein, but also a humble source of branch chain amino acids (BCAAs) that can simply assist in healing the muscles, and assist in strengthening the muscles while boosting your physical performance.

A balanced diet is key at all stages of life. But consuming quality rich protein foods should be prioritized. As it not only helps ward away any complications, that may arise due to unhealthy eating or under nutrition, but it also proves impactful in raising the overall productivity and well-being on the entire family. Therefore, to ensure one leads a healthy life protein consumption should be the topmost priority for all today!

