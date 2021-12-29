e’clat Superior is now live with its New Year Sale with 40% discount

Luxury Skincare brand, e’clat Superior, is all prepared to go live with their New Year season sale starting from December 29 and continuing to January 5, 2022. During the sale, the brand is offering a flat 40% discount across all the products ordered from their website. To avail this offer, the customers can use the code NEWYEAR40 at the time of checkout and reap the maximum benefit out of it.

Apart from the discount offer, e’clat Superior is also promising to send free products on each of the prepaid orders. Through this, they are planning to empower individuals with a healthy skin care regime that is quintessential for a rejuvenated skin. The offer is valid across all its categories of Cleansers, Toners, Moisturizers, Serums, Sunscreens, Night Mask, Sheet Masks, Exfoliators, Shampoo, Conditioners, Oils, and all others listed on the website.

Sharing about the brand, founder Sandeep Gupta says, “The products we offer are of premium quality and are designed to nourish, protect, and hydrate your skin. Adopting face serum to your routine is a great idea as it keeps your skin hydrated and nourished. Over the years, we have always focused on producing products with high-quality ingredients which are beneficial for the skin.”

He further added, “ I am happy to acknowledge the fact that our previous online sales offer has generated such a positive response. The sale has always helped us to gain a large audience. The offers are an attempt to bring people who are still away from a good skincare regime, closer to healthy skin. This new year we aim that people gain the maximum out of this sale and adopt a skincare routine.”

As they have never compromised on product quality, e'clat Superior has become one of the fastest-growing premium skincare brands. e'clat Superior serums have a far-reaching and far-deeper effect on your skin than regular creams and moisturizers. For all those individuals who have a skincare routine and want to continue to pamper their skin, then e’clat Superior products are definitely of great use.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.