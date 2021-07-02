EcolAgro Venture Pvt Ltd– India’s emerging solution for smart waste utilization

Every day, India produces more than 1.50 lakh metric tonne (MT) of solid waste. Municipalities are burdened with disposing of the unimaginable amount of waste using the traditional age-old methods that are harmful and redundant in the current scenario. Over the years microbiology has emerged as a great way to create smart solutions to help municipalities with tackling all this waste. It is time we start thinking about long term solutions for handling solid waste with companies like EcolAgro Venture Private Limited.

This company was founded with the beliefs of two passionate environmentalists, Mr Jitendra Kumar Singh who is a well-known microbiologist known for being the ‘Mushroom Man of India’, due to his invaluable contributions in its farming. It is also jointly owned by Mr Akash Singh, who has been an enthusiastic champion of protecting the environment, with the implementation of smart waste utilisation techniques.

With the combined vision of both the founders, EcolAgro venture private Limited believes in creating a future for India where Municipal Corporations will not be burdened by the large amount of waste that needs to be handled responsibly every day.

After relentlessly working towards this goal, it can proudly be said, that EcolAgro Venture is currently the only company in India where they convert big heaps of solid waste into compost in just 10 to 15 days. The main catalyst of this conversion is the use of their Organic Bio-culture product. Its efficiency has been designed keeping in mind the sheer amount of waste that Municipalities have to deal with, on an everyday basis. They only need a Kilogram of this product to turn close to, 10-12 tonnes of waste into compost – in just 10-15 days.

EcolAgro venture Pvt Ltd understands that innovation in waste management can be the backbone of sustainable development in the country. The company has its roots based in Lucknow, where they began their journey of dealing with municipal waste by finding suitable solutions through the field of Microbiology. Their studies have led them to feasible answers regarding treatment of Waste water from differential waste water plants, oil and sludge management through microbes.

EcolAgro venture have also recently expanded their operation by collaborating with the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, where their Organic Bio-culture product has been of great help in the treatment and disposal of the collected waste. The best thing about composting on such a large scale is that, Municipalities are able to accumulate enough compost to sell it off to farmers at extremely affordable prices.

All this compost with high NPK content is in turn great for growing healthy crops; This compost is sold by Pelican International and EcolAgro Venture private limited at really low and affordable prices directly to farmers and through other online portals under the name of HEERA Agro.

The company actively works towards bringing awareness to municipalities of various states to adopt these methods of waste disposal. With the dynamic vision of Ecolagro venture Pvt Ltd and their sustainable waste disposal methods, it is possible to eliminate the adverse effects of waste on the air and water quality. Their innovative microbial cultures will also promote additional benefits of resource extraction from waste thus contributing to bigger purposes like reversing climate change.

