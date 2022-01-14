EFI : A Progressive and transparent sports federation

The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) has since 1967 been committed to the task of developing equestrian sport in India into a national sport by aligning it to the values and rules that govern the sport internationally. Today, EFI is one of India’s most dynamic sports bodies ensuring a level playing field to enable Indian athletes compete at the highest level.

The first equestrian event in Asian Games was contested at the 1982 Asian Games due to the efforts of EFI. Since then, the federation has consistently brought laurels for the country at the international stage and has produced one Padma Shri and 11 Arjuna awardees. India is considered the seat of origin of equestrian sports like tent pegging and polo. With scores of passionate athletes working to carve a niche in the international arena, the federations work on developing quality Horses, training and healthcare infrastructure continues to bear fruit.

The federation has been working relentlessly to provide its athletes with international exposures in India itself to enable them to bring laurels to our country. The latest initiative being introduction of FEI Dressage CDI 2* event conducted in October and in November at ASC Centre & College, Bangalore which has given immense boost to Dressage Athletes in India. The federation had also recently conducted the FEI CCI 2*-Long for Eventing at Jaipur and New Delhi.

Equestrian sport which was earlier seen as a test of military prowess is today a global industry and EFI played a key role in developing and expanding the sport. The federation had been awarded the Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) Solidarity award for its Retraining of Racehorse (ROR) project in 2017. India had won two Silver medals in previous Asian Games and has been categorized as Priority sport by Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS).

The federation has already begun preparations for the 19th Asian Games scheduled to be held in 2022. First trial for each of the disciplines were held in October at Jaipur and Bangalore. For the purpose of transparency and fairness, the EFI had invited foreign FEI accredited Jury which was appreciated by all Athletes/Stakeholders. For future trials, the format of judging will be carried forward to ensure maximum transparency.

The EFI had achieved much despite having to face numerous challenges and hurdles in its working and efforts to promote the sport. The federation has been granted waiver to specific clauses of Sports Code by MYAS which could very well be misconceived in certain quarters. Like any progressive federation, EFI has its share of rivalry and hostility from vested interest and had been the target of smear campaigns and negative publicity. The federation had successfully weathered such smear campaigns aimed at discrediting the federation in the past and is prepared to do all it takes to continue the good work.

The federation has taken progressive steps to ensure that sufficient International/National level tournaments are conducted regularly with enhanced technical standards so that our athletes can achieve laurels. EFI is also helping various org centres (OC) by providing wherewithal required by them by dipping into its own funds. The MYAS and SAI have taken cognisance of the federation’s good work and are supportive of the efforts. The federation will continue its on-going effort to broad base the sport in India and encourage the youth in developed hubs to take up riding, improving the quality of horses, providing the resources for improved training and creating opportunities within and outside the country for riders to compete in.

