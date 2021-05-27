eFORCE app - Ventilating the labour problem for the construction industry

When the whole infrastructure industry thought that 2020 was behind us, and also the uncertain dark cloud of lockdown and scarcity of labour, the second wave of pandemic and its aftermath of the first wave have caused plenty of issues and headaches for all of the industry. While there seems to be a grim light at the end of the tunnel, tech platform eFORCE is shining brightly and is providing adequate labour contractors to all its clients.

With the Indian infrastructure industry expecting a growth trajectory, top engineering and real estate companies are partnering with India’s largest and only e-KYC verified subcontractor marketplace - eFORCE. Captech Technologies, tech platform eFORCE is specifically for labour deployment and project management.

eFORCE allows the infrastructure companies via this real-time platform, to access thousands of labour contractors/ specialized vendors and merchants to grow the supply chain and will also be able to filter and choose contractors in terms of needs, experience, and bandwidth. Launched in June 2020, the eFORCE platform can deploy over 295,000 labour via thousands of labour contractors registered on the platform. The platform intends to organize the unorganized migrant and non-migrant labour contractor market in the construction industry. Also, eFORCE helps the developers to mobilize the projects quickly and mitigate the delays in projects owing to a shortage of skilled labours.

Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Tech platform, Captech Technologies, Asutosh Katyal believe that technology will play a vital role in the optimization of workforce efficiency in construction sectors. With the government vision of boasting the infrastructure sector in the country, his major focus is to act as a vital link for making available quality and adequate labour to general contractor across the country so that the construction show can go on in the ongoing second wave of the pandemic and beyond.

Katyal further adds that with a labour base of more than 2.9 lakh labours via 5000 kyc verified sub- contractors and labour contractors and 45 general contractors spread across 10 States Pan India geographies the tech platform is being actively used at more than ___ projects. At Captech, we are excited with the acceptance we are getting across the country not only from Metros, but also from Tier II & Tier III cities.

Captech Technologies feels that the construction industry has abundant potential, and companies must look forward towards implementing digitization, innovative technologies, and new construction techniques to escalate productivity and efficiency and it can easily accomplish manually intensive tasks within a shorter time frame. This ensures that the construction workforce can allocate their effort into innovative and timely processes, driving greater output quality.

Captech Technologies has been able to engage with more than 45 different General Contractors and Developers all across the country and is actively supplying labour to hundreds of projects of varied sizes pan India. Our elite client list includes the likes of Tata Projects, NCC, Oberoi Realty, Capacit’e Infraprojects, Pepsico as well as more regional players in the market. The platform also added Marathon Realty recently to their elite clientele.

