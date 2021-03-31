eFORCE eyeing pan-India expansion, says Asutosh Katyal of Captech Technologies

With the government vision of boasting the infrastructure sector in the country, India’s largest and only infrastructure tech marketplace eFORCE has set its focus to expand pan India and organize the sector in cities other than metros where the company has already established its presence. eFORCE allows the infrastructure companies via this real-time platform will be able to access thousands of labour contractors/ specialized vendors and merchants to grow the supply chain and will also be able to filter and choose contractors in terms of needs, experience, and bandwidth.

Launched in June 2020, the eFORCE platform can deploy over half a million labour via thousands of general contractors registered on the platform. The platform intends to organize the unorganized migrant and non-migrant labour contractor market in the construction industry. Also, eFORCE helps the developers to mobilize the projects quickly and mitigate the delays in projects owning to a shortage of skilled labours.

Asutosh believes that the construction industry has abundant potential, and the companies must look forward towards implementing digitization, innovative technologies, and new construction techniques to escalate productivity and efficiency and with the Indian infrastructure industry on a growth trajectory growth today Captech Technologies is looking at unorganized migrant and non-migrant labour contractor in the market at large and is intending to organize the outmoded system with the help of technology.

The multi-lingual platform has already won the recurrence orders from the elitist of the names in the real estate sector like Oberoi Realty, TATA Projects, Capacit’e Infraprojects, NCC. Other than the top names the app is also serving the need for 20 more large real estate developers and contractors in the country in geographies like Mumbai Delhi, Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Vizag, Bangalore, Pune, Kolhapur, and many other cities."

We are very delighted to have repeat orders from the biggest engineering and real estate companies in the country to use our services. With the current budget announcement to push urban infrastructure in the country, we see both private and public sectors using our platform to be beneficiaries of government policies. We believe the construction industry has abundant potential and the eFORCE platform will help companies to adopt new digital techniques to escalate productivity and efficiency."

The company also looks forward to expanding its presence to the major cities of north and west India creating awareness about the new real estate digital marketplace. Asutosh with his dedicated team is working on improving the client experience on the platform and expanding the platform to more language to help the labour contractors.

Our platform is already fulfilling their needs and we are in the process of deploying several thousand labour through our digital network of KYC verified Sub-contractors, right now, as we speak- opening up glorious opportunities of continuous employment for the labors. Since we are adding more projects regularly, we expect this number to grow significantly. We believe we have a very strong first mover advantage in the construction sector and we understand the sector very deeply owing to my family's rich background in Construction - Said Asutosh Katyal.

India’s largest marketplace has about 100 projects registered pan-India which are capable of generating over 30,000 jobs in a year.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.