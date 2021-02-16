IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / EIILM-Kolkata organises industry-academia interface program ‘Swadhyah Samkalpa’
A total of 27 teams of blooming managers from the specializations of Finance, Marketing &amp; HR participated in this rigorous competition with their innovative ideas and in-depth research guided by the esteemed faculty members.(Digpu)
A total of 27 teams of blooming managers from the specializations of Finance, Marketing & HR participated in this rigorous competition with their innovative ideas and in-depth research guided by the esteemed faculty members.(Digpu)
brand post

EIILM-Kolkata organises industry-academia interface program ‘Swadhyah Samkalpa’

An ageless Indian tradition, revived and enlivened by EIILM-Kolkata to groom future managers.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:44 PM IST

Swadhyah is the intrinsic dimension of learning for the learners irrespective of their personal, social or behavioural identity. Individual hidden potential unfolds through the churning of the intrinsic spirit of the person. Swadhyah Samkalpa attempts to sensitize that dimension in the personality of the learners. This has a concept and a practice of longest duration of social, functional testing starting from the early Vedic period and almost closing towards the end of Harappan Civilization”, says Prof. (Dr.) R P Banerjee, Chairman and Director, EIILM-Kolkata.

Swadhyah Samkalpa - A Promise to Self-Study, a unique initiative by EIILM-Kolkata, the outstanding Management Institute (EAST) by ABP News, was aimed to inculcate and instill academic excellence and competitiveness among the management students.

“Industry-Academia interface is one of the most important facets of the management education ecosystem” mentioned by Mr S. K. Dutt, Sr. Advisor UN’s UNCTAD EMPRETEC Program-India. According to him “This program provided a platform for the students to showcase their innovative business acumen and interact with the reputed and senior-most industry stalwarts from Indian Corporate Houses and MNCs of global repute.”

A total of 27 teams of blooming managers from the specializations of Finance, Marketing & HR participated in this rigorous competition with their innovative ideas and in-depth research guided by the esteemed faculty members. The entire program got radiance with the presence of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) across industries. The stalwarts were Mr. S. K. Dutt, Sr. Advisor UN’s UNCTAD EMPRETEC PROGRAM-India, Sr. Advisor & Mentor – EIILM-Kolkata, Dr. Rima Ghose Chowdhury, Executive Vice President & CHRO, DATAMATICS, Ms. Rupa Sensharma, General Manager- Business Development, GSK Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Mainak Ranjan Chaki, Vice President- Human Resources, SKIPPER Ltd., Mr. Anirban Dutta Chowdhury, Director- Marketing Communications and Channel Strategy, MERCK (MSD ASIA PACIFIC), Mr. Vikas Chadha, MD, Global Infosys Limited, Mr. Shrikrishna Bhave, Director, HR, Forbes and Co, Mr. Yashpal Gupta, MD & CEO, Repco Home Finance Ltd., Mr. Bhaskar Bhattacharya, Head HR- SWE Cluster, Hindalco Industries Ltd, Mr. Arnab Bagchi, AVP - Product Supply Planning, Appliance Div, Godrej & Boyce Mfg and Mr. Abhinav K. Jayaram, Vice President, Marketing, Vardhaman Textiles.

“The students of EIILM did full justice to the assignment given. The output was well researched; the choice of topics was quite diverse.” expressed by Dr Rima Ghose Chowdhury from DATAMATICS. The SMEs were impressed by the maturity displayed in understanding while speaking on various relevant and challenging topics. The presentations were in the field of Digital Finance, Cause-related Marketing, ESG investment, 5G technology, E-commerce business in COVID era through HR Lens, to name a few. “I would appreciate it if the presentation materials can be shared with me to upgrade the knowledge on some of the latest trends and developments.” expressed by Ms. Rupa Sensharma of GSK Pharmaceuticals. According to Mr. S. K. Dutt, “The crowning glory came when several SMEs expressed their scope of learning from the presentations”.

“It was a great opportunity to showcase our thoughts before the highly esteemed industry specialists as well as to learn from them. We are grateful to our college for such initiative of scholastic learning.” - message from the winners’ corner. Amidst the valuable insights, three best presentations were selected by the Subject Matter Experts from each specialization. According to Mr. Abhinav Jayaram of Vardhaman Textiles “The interest reflected by the students will take the reputation of the institute to greater heights in the coming years.”

To honour the efforts of the students and esteemed faculty members, the Institute, maintaining all COVID 19 protocols, had organized a Gala Award Ceremony on 12 February 2021. The dignitaries gathered at the Sky View Cafe of De Sovrani Hotel to applaud the winners and their efforts. Mr Swapan Banerjee, the President, Bengal Olympic Association and Ms Lucky Kulkarni, Country Head-Human Resources, Jeena & Co. also graced the occasion and appreciated such innovative initiatives of EIILM-KOLKATA.

Established in the year 1995, EIILM - Kolkata offers full time regular UG, PG and Ph.D programs under UGC & AIU recognized State Govt. Universities across its 4 campuses. To sum up with the words of C&D Prof. (Dr.) R P Banerjee, “SWADHYAH SAMKALPA was an attempt to connect exteriorization view in learning, growth and development with the process of interiorization of individual learners to ultimately benefit the world.”

For more information, visit www.eiilm.co.in


Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Vikram Jadhav
Vikram Jadhav
brand post

Meet Vikram Jadhav, India's first millionaire fitness coach

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Vikram Jadhav's in-depth expertise allows him to set higher standards in fitness industry in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
The university has been constantly nurturing and training its students in the manner and art of taking competitive exams.
The university has been constantly nurturing and training its students in the manner and art of taking competitive exams.
brand post

Parul University’s GATE coaching secures academic future of students

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Parul University has been paving a way for its students to make their mark in the most prominent NITs, IITs, IIITs, IISCs, across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Collegedunia, which is India’s leading education portal, features over 25000 colleges &amp; universities of India with over 5 lakhs reviews.(Digpu)
Collegedunia, which is India’s leading education portal, features over 25000 colleges & universities of India with over 5 lakhs reviews.(Digpu)
brand post

Collegedunia signs exclusive digital marketing deal

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Collegedunia joins hands with Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education(KARE) for an exclusive deal as a digital partner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 27 teams of blooming managers from the specializations of Finance, Marketing &amp; HR participated in this rigorous competition with their innovative ideas and in-depth research guided by the esteemed faculty members.(Digpu)
A total of 27 teams of blooming managers from the specializations of Finance, Marketing & HR participated in this rigorous competition with their innovative ideas and in-depth research guided by the esteemed faculty members.(Digpu)
brand post

EIILM-Kolkata organises industry-academia interface program ‘Swadhyah Samkalpa’

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:44 PM IST
An ageless Indian tradition, revived and enlivened by EIILM-Kolkata to groom future managers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Hrishikesh D. Pai - Medical Director, Bloom IVF Group (MD, FRCOG (UK), MSc (USA), FCPS, FICOG)(Digpu)
Dr Hrishikesh D. Pai - Medical Director, Bloom IVF Group (MD, FRCOG (UK), MSc (USA), FCPS, FICOG)(Digpu)
brand post

Genetic testing is a must during an IVF treatment

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Genetic testing relates to testing of the genetic makeup of cells in a fertilized embryo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikhil Ubnare
Nikhil Ubnare
brand post

Nikhil Ubnare, a marketing strategist, promoting and guiding the world

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Nikhil has worked with many brands, including Flipkart, OnePlus, Sony, and many more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aayush Rana and Narendra Dagar
Aayush Rana and Narendra Dagar
brand post

Find out how Aayush Rana & Narendra Dagar launched FirstBox

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The idea behind the formation of FirstBox by Narendra Dagar and Aayush Rana is to empower buyers with low purchasing power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Faiz Israili
Faiz Israili
brand post

Faiz Israili - Journey of a BPO employee to a big-shot influencer

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:57 PM IST
This young entrepreneur endorses new businesses, branding, and real estate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Juris Bruvers
Juris Bruvers
brand post

Entrepreneur Juris Bruvers shares 6 innovative ways to increase brand awareness

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:18 PM IST
  • Here are six imaginative methodologies you can use to build brand mindfulness and assist your business with flourishing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Usman Afzal
Usman Afzal
brand post

Usman Afzal is a digital marketer having a network of over 50 million readers

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:13 PM IST
  • Usman currently helps many individuals who run news portals to develop their portals and use their readers network to bring traffic to their portals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Digital Golgappa picks the most impactful books in modern literature.
Digital Golgappa picks the most impactful books in modern literature.
brand post

Digital Golgappa picks the most impactful books in modern literature

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:08 PM IST
  • Know about some of the most impactful modern literature.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandeep Nagpal with the children.(Mandeep Nagpal)
Mandeep Nagpal with the children.(Mandeep Nagpal)
brand post

Slum kids ride a Ferrari, courtesy of Mandeep Nagpal

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:52 PM IST
When asked the reason, Nagpal said, “The happiness of children is the most valuable thing in the world.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Xech Sterostet - Stethoscope Sterilizer(Xech)
Xech Sterostet - Stethoscope Sterilizer(Xech)
brand post

Xech designs India’s first stethoscope sterilizer

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:53 PM IST
The stethoscope sterilizer uses a special UV-C GI Technology to effectively sterilize stethoscopes diaphragms of all sizes up to 99.9999%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurinder Singh Baasi
Gurinder Singh Baasi
brand post

Entrepreneur Gurinder Singh Baasi says digital marketing is the future

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:18 PM IST
He owns a digital marketing company
READ FULL STORY
Close
#DimTheLights! An important initiative by Apollo Tyres to save lives on the road at night.
#DimTheLights! An important initiative by Apollo Tyres to save lives on the road at night.
brand post

#DimTheLights! today for a brighter tomorrow: An initiative by Apollo Tyres

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • #DimTheLights! An important initiative by Apollo Tyres to save lives on the road at night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP