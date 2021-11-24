E-learning transforming the education sector

The Traditional Learning Method

Traditional learning methods involve in-person teaching where the teacher/tutor and the student/pupil are physically present in the same location for the teaching to happen. Traditional learning practices have been established since time immemorial and can be traced back to the earliest documented history of human civilization.

In traditional learning, the teacher teaches or instructs the students based on the learning objectives and learning capabilities of the class. Some lectures and topics are better suited for in-person teaching with learning aids like drawing boards, working demos aiding the learning process. This form of learning, thus, has few drawbacks including:

Learning effectiveness relies much on the teaching ability of the tutor and their ability to communicate concepts clearly.

Students and teachers must be in the same space and thus co-located in the same city

The pace of delivery is same for the entire class and hence might not be beneficial for students who wish for a different pace

Due to these drawbacks and some more, more modern teaching methods have slowly started gaining importance and acceptance.

The Shifting Paradigm

With the advent of the internet age and innovations in the learning industry, learning methods are undergoing a revolution. This new means of learning has been termed as ‘e-learning’. Below are some of the factors that have accelerated the trend of e-learning.

1. Internet and mobile telephony: With mass cell phone adoption and cheap internet availability, it has become possible for educators to disseminate their course content over the internet. They are no longer bound by the confines of the physical classroom and the need to have students physically present there. Likewise, students and pupils across the globe can now access content anywhere and anytime.

2. Need for sophisticated teaching methods: Some skills like writing code, deploying machine learning algorithms require a computer and teaching aids like data scripts, coding tools, and physical hardware. All of this can be facilitated via e-learning where the student can learn on the computer itself.

3. New skills in the IT age: With the rise of the software industry, there has been a rise of new professionals and skills like developers, database administrators, QA professionals, business analysts etc. Some of these skills are rare and not enough people in a geographic location can teach them. This is where e-learning comes in. It has allowed quality education from premier institutes to be accessed by a globally dispersed population.

4. Disrupting events like COVID pandemic: With the recent pandemic, it became difficult for many colleges and universities to conduct classes at their campus. But, this has further accelerated the adoption of e-learning.

5. Asynchronous learning: E-learning allows the student to learn at their own pace and set milestones as they deem necessary.

Benefits of E-learning

E-learning has multiple benefits over traditional means of learning. Here are some of them illustrated below:

Means of E-learning

