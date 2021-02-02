Elie Saba set to revolutionize the F&B industry in the UAE

The White Dubai has been a popular hangout spot for people since past many years. If you have not experienced Dubai's nightlife with The White in its itenary, you have definitely missed something big time. The man behind the raging success of Dubai's favourite night spot is none other than Elie Saba, who has pushed the brands name to dizzying heights with his innovative marketing and customer friendly initiatives, which has made it one of the most visited destinations by revelers since it first made its foray in 2006 in Beirut, later to be launched in Dubai a few years back. Elie has got extensive knowledge of the field and has had a major hand in bringing many such ventures in the limelight through his distinct ideas which have clicked in a big way with the customers.

Elie's career dates back to 2004, when he joined Addmind which boasts of a number of different brands under it, today. Initially they had only one outlet named House of Salad in Beirut. During his years of managing Addmind, Elie has focused on getting the group expand into a diverse portfolio which includes some of the big brands like Italian restaurant Matto’s in Dubai, Beirut’s Asian-fusion venue Clap and London's Argentinian restaurant Sucre.

Elie shifted to Dubai in 2013 and has since been handling The White Dubai's affairs. Of late due to the global pandemic which imposed restrictions on social gatherings, the night life business was in total doldrums. Elie effectively worked out an alternative plan and changed the whole format of Dubai's most preferred destination. Where once stood a night club is today a fine dine area which boasts of a spectacular view of Dubai skyline, backed by plush seating arrangements for more than 800 guests at a time. Backed by enchanting live acts by performers the place has again come to life as its own old self, all due to the efforts and planning of the man named - Elie Saba.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.