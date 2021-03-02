IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Embassy Group, Ivanhoe Cambridge launch commercial real estate platform
Founded in 1993, Embassy Group is one India's largest real estate conglomerates with a broad portfolio of over 62 million Sq. Ft. of prime commercial, residential and industrial space in India.(Embassy Group)
Founded in 1993, Embassy Group is one India's largest real estate conglomerates with a broad portfolio of over 62 million Sq. Ft. of prime commercial, residential and industrial space in India.(Embassy Group)
brand post

Embassy Group, Ivanhoe Cambridge launch commercial real estate platform

The platform will invest in develop-to-core and acquisition of partially developed business park opportunities to cater to the preferences of the millennial workforce in providing flexible workplaces and building sustainable communities across key Indian urban centres.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:44 PM IST

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

• The platform will fund acquisition and development of sustainable office led business parks in key urban centres of India.

• The platform will invest in sustainable business park campuses, aided by deep & quality talent pool, fuelling India’s growth as an innovation hub.

• The platform will have investment capacity of US$ 500M from the two partners.

• Embassy East Business Park to be the first flagship project of the platform; project spans 1.3 Million Sq. ft. across 9 acres and is located at Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Embassy Group, a leading Indian real estate player, and Ivanhoé Cambridge, a global real estate industry leader and subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers, announced their partnership to launch an investment platform focused on office business parks in campus based and mixed use environments in India. The Embassy Group will lead all real estate development, project management, leasing and operations, while Ivanhoé Cambridge will leverage their expertise in investment.

The platform will invest in develop-to-core and acquisition of partially developed business park opportunities to cater to the preferences of the millennial workforce in providing flexible workplaces and building sustainable communities across key Indian urban centres. The platform will have an investment capacity of US$ 500M with Ivanhoé Cambridge and Embassy investing in an 80:20 ratio, with an initial focus on the Southern Indian markets of Bengaluru & Chennai. The concept aims at meeting the demand in the expansion of Global Capability Centres and Research and Development Campuses.

The seed asset for the platform will be the first phase of the 60-acre Embassy East Business Park located in Whitefield Main Road in Bengaluru. The first phase will be developed on a land parcel of 9 acres, with a gross leasable area of 1.3 Million Sq. ft. The upcoming Business Park boasts of a mixed-use community offering co-living, essential retail and amenities which will create a vibrant ‘work-live-play’ experience for the occupiers. With its prominent location in the growth corridor on the ITPL Main Road, the Business Park will have a direct commuter access to the upcoming ITPL metro station, connecting the park seamlessly to Bangalore’s CBD and will be complemented by accessibility to social infrastructure including a renowned list of educational institutes, hospitals and hotels. The first phase of the project is expected to be ready for occupancy by early 2024.

“This new venture with Embassy will allow us to reinforce our presence in India, a key country in our diversification strategy in Asia,” commented Karim Habra, Head of Europe & Asia-pacific at Ivanhoé Cambridge. “Over the last couple of decades, several global corporations have acknowledged India as a scalable global innovation hub catalyzed by a deep, world-class talent pool. We anticipate this trend to accelerate thus supporting long term demand for sustainable, class A offices in mixed use campus environments,” he added.

Chanakya Chakravarti, Managing Director, India, at Ivanhoé Cambridge, explained “The healthy build-to-core economics, quality tenant covenants, deepening secondary markets and overall market formalization make for an interesting opportunity. We look forward to collaborating with Embassy, an experienced developer with a formidable execution track record across market cycles, in expanding our portfolio and supporting the continued institutionalization of the Indian RE sector.”

Speaking on the partnership with Ivanhoé Cambridge, Mr. Jitu Virwani, Chairman and Managing Director, Embassy Group, said, “This partnership of Embassy Group and Ivanhoé Cambridge is a strategic step towards transforming the commercial real estate landscape in India. Through the Embassy-Ivanhoe commercial office platform, we aspire to develop state-of-the-art business parks in India. We aim to continue delivering a differentiated and holistic workspace ecosystem by integrating concepts like co-living and co-working, expansive office spaces, and easy to access amenities. We are happy to launch the first phase of the Embassy East Business Park, to kick off this strategic alliance with Ivanhoe Cambridge and look forward to a mutually rewarding relationship.”

About Ivanhoé Cambridge

Ivanhoé Cambridge develops and invests in high-quality real estate properties, projects and companies that are shaping the urban fabric in dynamic cities around the world. It does so responsibly, with a view to generate long-term performance. Ivanhoé Cambridge is committed to creating living spaces that foster the well-being of people and communities, while reducing its environmental footprint.

Ivanhoé Cambridge invests internationally alongside strategic partners and major real estate funds that are leaders in their markets. Through subsidiaries and partnerships, the Company holds interests in more than 1,000 buildings, primarily in the industrial and logistics, office, residential and retail sectors. Ivanhoé Cambridge held C$64 billion in real estate assets as at December 31, 2019 and is a real estate subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (cdpq.com), one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers. For more information: www.ivanhoecambridge.com

About Embassy Group

Founded in 1993, Embassy Group is one India's largest real estate conglomerates with a broad portfolio of over 62 million Sq. Ft. of prime commercial, residential and industrial space in India. Across all asset classes, Embassy lays strong emphasis on high standards of quality, delivery, world class service environmental management and safety. Embassy has partnered with global investors including Blackstone and Warburg Pincus at the group and project levels. In many areas, Embassy has been a pioneer of new practices; Embassy was a sponsor of India's first REIT, the largest office REIT in the Asia Pacific. As an extension of its vision to create world class urban infrastructure, the company has also contributed in the field of education. The group's community outreach program empowers over 25,000 children across 189 schools to create a positive social impact in India.

Media Contact Details

Sowmya Shenoy, Embassy India, sowmya.s@embassyindia.com, +91-9663699991, PR and Media Relations Officer

Julie Benoit (Head of Communications, Europe & APAC), Ivanhoé Cambridge, Julie.benoit@ivanhoecambridge.com, +33 1 56 69 2536

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Founded in 1993, Embassy Group is one India's largest real estate conglomerates with a broad portfolio of over 62 million Sq. Ft. of prime commercial, residential and industrial space in India.(Embassy Group)
Founded in 1993, Embassy Group is one India's largest real estate conglomerates with a broad portfolio of over 62 million Sq. Ft. of prime commercial, residential and industrial space in India.(Embassy Group)
brand post

Embassy Group, Ivanhoe Cambridge launch commercial real estate platform

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The platform will invest in develop-to-core and acquisition of partially developed business park opportunities to cater to the preferences of the millennial workforce in providing flexible workplaces and building sustainable communities across key Indian urban centres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Radhika Khemka
Radhika Khemka
brand post

Radhika Khemka: A creative force behind the leading sanitary brand, ‘Niine’

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Radhika Khemka ,the brains behind the sterile napkins brand 'Niine', gives you the insight behind the venture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chirag Alawadhi
Chirag Alawadhi
brand post

A humanitarian take on the journey of Chirag Alawadhi

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:38 PM IST
By starting his career in the field of digital marketing from different companies like - WittyFeed, Steelbird, Marketing Moves, he handled every project with zeal, positivity, and enthusiasm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankit Singh and Venus Idariya
Ankit Singh and Venus Idariya
brand post

Young influencers Ankit Singh and Venus Idariya on the road to glory

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:36 PM IST
The duo has acquired fame in the world of influencer marketing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditya Raj
Aditya Raj
brand post

Aditya Raj: A skilled entrepreneur and his journey to success

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:54 PM IST
  • In 2020, Aditya Raj founded Acrux Cloud, which is a cloud hosting company where people rely on it for its easy to manage virtual private servers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HealthAsyst is a specialized healthcare technology solutions provider,(HealthAsyst)
HealthAsyst is a specialized healthcare technology solutions provider,(HealthAsyst)
brand post

HealthAsyst patient intake platform, CheckinAsyst now for Epic user community

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:50 PM IST
HealthAsyst has been providing innovative solutions to the global healthcare industry since 1999.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sahil Khan
Sahil Khan
brand post

Youth & fitness icon Sahil Khan: The brains behind Hunk City

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:35 PM IST
  • Visitors can enjoy their holidays without compromising their health and fitness routine, says Sahil Khan about this holiday home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Moderated by Ms. Neethi Srikumar, VP Operations, Shri Educare Ltd, the event saw the participation of Ms. Uttara Singh, Director, The Shriram Millennium Schools Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram, Ms. Pooja Thakur, Principal, The Shri Ram School, Vasant Vihar and Ms. Priyanka Barara, Principal, MRG School, Rohini.
Moderated by Ms. Neethi Srikumar, VP Operations, Shri Educare Ltd, the event saw the participation of Ms. Uttara Singh, Director, The Shriram Millennium Schools Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram, Ms. Pooja Thakur, Principal, The Shri Ram School, Vasant Vihar and Ms. Priyanka Barara, Principal, MRG School, Rohini.
brand post

MRG School organizes live session on ‘reopening of schools in the new normal’

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:30 PM IST
  • Esteemed panelists shared their views on the need to open schools so that the impact of year 2020 on the social and emotional development of the students can be replaced with better learning experiences.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhijit Pati, CEO &amp; Director of Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO)
Abhijit Pati, CEO & Director of Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO)
brand post

Abhijit Pati on aluminium's contribution to Indian metal industry globally

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Mr. Pati discussed this at the 58th National Metallurgists’ Day (NMD) International Conference and 74th Annual Technical Meeting (ATM). As a leader and stalwart in the aluminium industry, he led the panel discussion on ‘Enhancing global competitiveness of Indian metals industries’ during the event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nourdine Hmaimou
Nourdine Hmaimou
brand post

Nourdine Hmaimou: The Millennial football star you need to watch out for

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:51 PM IST
  • Interestingly enough, at one point in his life, Hmaimou was a pretty good Table Tennis player as well, winning several competitions between the ages of 12 and 15. But football was always his one true love and he credits the game with having changed his life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Richa Dave
Richa Dave
brand post

Richa Dave reveals what it takes to be a successful make-up artist

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • Giving an insight into her daily life, Richa reveals that her days are filled with a lot of creativity and collaboration with different creative minds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Founded in 2017 by MIT and Cambridge alum Lyric Jain, Logically combines advanced AI with one of the world’s largest dedicated fact-checking teams to address harmful misinformation and deliberate disinformation.(Logically )
Founded in 2017 by MIT and Cambridge alum Lyric Jain, Logically combines advanced AI with one of the world’s largest dedicated fact-checking teams to address harmful misinformation and deliberate disinformation.(Logically )
brand post

Logically launches cutting-edge threat intelligence platform

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:07 PM IST
The new platform will allow government organisations to make early, proactive decisions to tackle problematic content before it becomes widespread.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Most of the fund’s properties are located in Chennai, Bangaluru and Pune where certain commercial real estate investments were also made alongside the residential ones, mostly in the form of office buildings and commercial centers.(Digpu)
Most of the fund’s properties are located in Chennai, Bangaluru and Pune where certain commercial real estate investments were also made alongside the residential ones, mostly in the form of office buildings and commercial centers.(Digpu)
brand post

Solomartel completes its first-ever real estate fund in India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:52 PM IST
The online investment fund is known for providing real estate investment opportunities to individuals and companies around the globe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Through his company- RedFire Digital Media , Pratham has incubated more than two hundred and fifty companies and businesses to carry out digital marketing over the past four years
Through his company- RedFire Digital Media , Pratham has incubated more than two hundred and fifty companies and businesses to carry out digital marketing over the past four years
brand post

GetPaying Clients - The key to success for budding digital entrepreneurs

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Started by a young budding entrepreneur and digital marketer - Pratham Waghmare, this company strives for success of enthusiasts who want to make it big in the world of digital marketing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An MBA is not a time-bound investment and a business degree will most certainly pay dividends for the rest of your career.
An MBA is not a time-bound investment and a business degree will most certainly pay dividends for the rest of your career.
brand post

The value of an MBA degree during the recession and pandemic

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Here is what an MBA means in times of a financial crisis and a skewed job market.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP