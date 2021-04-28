Embassy REIT joins WELL Portfolio program to support healthy buildings movement

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

Embassy REIT, India’s first listed REIT and the largest office REIT in Asia by area, announced today it has subscribed to the WELL Portfolio™ program by the International WELL Building Institute™ (IWBI™) to create healthier office buildings and thriving business ecosystems in India. IWBI is the world’s leading organization championing a global movement to expand and accelerate a culture of health by advancing health and well-being in buildings, communities and organisations.

Embassy REIT has pioneered the total business ecosystem in India, and delivers an unparalleled experience for occupiers, employees and visitors by focusing on high-quality environmentally sustainable practices and wellness projects. The participation in IWBI’s WELL Portfolio program further augments Embassy REIT’s commitment to creating healthier and safer office environments, as health and wellness take centre stage in a post-Covid-19 office environment.

Michael Holland, CEO, Embassy REIT, said, “For our 200+ blue-chip occupiers and the 250,000 employees who occupy our properties, the office is their home. Therefore, ensuring the safety, health and well-being, and business continuity of our park occupiers is of paramount importance to us. Our participation in the WELL Portfolio program for the next five years reaffirms our priority commitment to the health and well-being of workers and visitors first, and of fostering a safer and healthier environment for businesses from all around the world to flourish and grow.”

Most of Embassy REIT’s properties are Platinum or Gold certified with all new developments designed to be LEED Gold certified. The firm has been accredited with certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001. In addition, Embassy REIT’s portfolio has been awarded as the Best Green Building and Green Campus initiative across multiple industry platforms.

Rachel Hodgdon, President & CEO, IWBI said, “We are delighted to welcome Embassy REIT into the WELL Portfolio program. As an organisation that has been at the forefront of advocating the cause of green, sustainable and healthy working spaces in India, Embassy REIT can now advance health and well-being at scale for its employees, clients and all stakeholders who spend time in their Portfolio spaces. We are highly encouraged to see their continued leadership in this vital space, and we are proud to support our WELL Portfolio members in prioritizing people’s health and well-being as they plan for reopening workplaces.”

WELL is focused on the ways that buildings, communities, and organizational policies can improve our comfort, drive better choices, and generally enhance, not compromise, our health and wellness. Delivered by IWBI, WELL is a performance-based rating system for measuring, certifying, and monitoring features of our buildings that impact human health and wellness, through Air, Water, Nourishment, Light, Movement, Thermal Comfort, Sound, Materials, Mind and Community. WELL is in use by over 20,000 projects in nearly 100 countries, encompassing two billion square feet of real estate around the world. By applying the world’s leading health-focused building standard, Embassy REIT will integrate WELL’s comprehensive strategies and a roadmap to elevate the performance of every building and improve health, wellness and productivity for all inhabitants and visitors across its business parks.

About Embassy REIT

Embassy REIT, listed in April 2019, is India’s first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust. The REIT owns and operates a 42.4 million square feet (“msf”) portfolio of eight infrastructure-like office parks and four city‐centre office buildings in India’s best-performing office markets of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region (“NCR”). Embassy REIT’s portfolio comprises 32.3 msf completed operating area and is home to over 200 of the world’s leading companies. The portfolio also comprises strategic amenities, including two operational business hotels, four under‐construction hotels, and a 100MW solar park supplying renewable energy to tenants.

Disclaimer

This press release is prepared for general information purposes only. The information contained herein is based on management information and estimates. It is only current as of its date, has not been independently verified and may be subject to change without notice. Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited (“the Manager”) in its capacity as the Manager of the Embassy Office Parks REIT (“Embassy REIT”), and Embassy REIT make no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and do not accept any responsibility or liability with respect to, the fairness and completeness of the content hereof. Each recipient will be solely responsible for its own assessment and analysis of the market and the market position of Embassy REIT.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on the currently held beliefs, opinions and assumptions of the Manager. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of Embassy REIT or industry results, to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the impact of COVID-19 on us, our occupiers and the Indian and global economies, recipients of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Manager disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments or the impact of events which cannot currently be ascertained, such as COVID-19.

Media Contact Details

Somtirtha Das, Embassy REIT, somtirtha.d@embassyofficeparks.com

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalists is involved in creation of this content.

Rachel Hodgdon, President & CEO, IWBI said, "We are delighted to welcome Embassy REIT into the WELL Portfolio program. As an organisation that has been at the forefront of advocating the cause of green, sustainable and healthy working spaces in India, Embassy REIT can now advance health and well-being at scale for its employees, clients and all stakeholders who spend time in their Portfolio spaces. 