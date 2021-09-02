Embrace Safety and Reliability at the IT Ecosystem with CE Certified PDUs

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

An organization grows with effort, innovation, and strategic thinking, and growth brings in new challenges and requirements that need to be fulfilled to leverage success. Data being the focal point for every company now and power distribution unit (PDU) heart of these ecosystems, it has become essential to ensure reliability and safety of these power distribution unit (PDU) to bring in the BusineSs Continuity.

How will one ensure that the PDU chosen is reliable and perfect for IT Equipment? Be it basic PDUs or upgraded versions, to determine the quality standard of a PDU, certification is a determining factor that can be trusted like UL, CE, FCC to name a few.

Currently, CE certification appears on many products traded within the European Economic Area (EEA). It signifies that the product has met health, safety, and environmental protection requirements.

Also, the CE mark assures the buyer that the manufacturer takes complete responsibility for legal compliance with the product. The CE mark conveys that the manufacturer accesses the product in detail to meet EU safety standards. This safety aspect of CE certification is critical that triggered NetRack to ensure that all the PDUs must have a CE or UL certification to get deployed within an IT Ecosystem. This has been a breakthrough for NetRack among PDU manufacturers since the entire range of PDU in the NetRack basket comes with CE certification.

Standards that a CE certified PDU complies with:

1. Low voltage (LVD) Directive - 2014/35/EU; IEC 62368-1:2014 – ensures protection within certain voltage limits.

2. Electromagnetic Compatibility Directive (EMC) - 2004/108/EC – ensures smooth functioning of other equipment.

• CISPR 32:2015+A1:2019 / EN 55032:2015+A11:2020,

• CISPR 35:2016 / EN 55035:2017+A11:2020, EN 61000-3-11:2019, EN 61000-3-12:2011

3. ROHS Norms - Directive 2011/65/EU, its Amended Directive (EU) 2015/863 – ensures restriction of hazardous substances.

The following are the benefits of embracing a CE-certified PDU:

• IT enterprises can gain the safety and protection of their ecosystem.

• Ensures protection against voltage surge

• Can considerably reduce downtime caused by low-quality PDUs.

• The operation can be standardized with a capable and compliant PDU

Considering all the above benefits of a CE-certified PDU and the need to protect mission-critical equipment, NetRack designed all the PDUs with the highest quality and 100% reliability. They are either CE, or UL certified and comes in multiple configurations to cater different industrial requirements.

About NetRack

NetRack Enclosures Pvt. Ltd. is one of the leading data centre solution providers of network enclosures, intelligent server racks, and fixtures related to airflow management. The company focuses on offering quality products at affordable prices to improve the capability, efficiency, and sustainability of the IT infrastructure within the data centre environment. The NetRack products contain both national and international certification as a mark of quality.

- RoHS compliant

- UL and CB certified

- ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management System

- ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management System

- ISO 45001: 2018 for Occupational Health and Safety

Visit: https://www.netrackindia.com/

