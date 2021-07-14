Emcees are the backbone of any event, says Angela Rebello

For any event to be successful, the enthusiasm of the audience is extremely important. To meet the expectations of the audience, the event organisers adopt a plethora of entertainment factors like performances, fashion shows, acts and much more. But the question remains who coordinates and makes the event lively with the series of events? Well, it is an emcee that adds extra value to any event by their presence.

The term ‘Master of Ceremonies’ is self-explanatory as they not only make the flow of the event go smoothly but also set the tone of an event. One of the most prolific and entertaining emcees in India, Angela Rebello has been spreading the charm with her excellent communication skills and humour. Her experience of almost ten years in the industry rightly justifies that she is the best name in the business.

So far, Angela has hosted more than 1500 shows across 50 nations of the world. Behind her success, what is the mantra that makes her an exceptional name? Well, it is her confidence and the way she carries herself on a stage amidst the attendance of thousands of people. Explaining the role of an emcee at any event, Angela says, “Emcees are the backbone of any event. They are responsible for holding the entire event together right from coordinating with the organisers to enthralling the audience. Creativity, spontaneity, presence of mind, a knack for humour, and most importantly creating a vibe is what an emcee does at an event.”

Furthermore, Angela Rebello throws light on the prerequisites to become an affluent emcee. As per her experience, she says that self-confidence, strong communication skills, fluency in the language and thorough research about the event are significant. “The art of making an event interactive is a rare quality found in emcees. There is nothing better than making the event engaging. After all, events are held to keep the audience entertained”, added Angela.

On the professional front, Angella Rebello has earlier hosted some of the biggest events including Filmfare Awards and Filmfare OTT Awards. Besides this, she has also been the host for Dada Saheb Phalke Academy Awards, Queen’s Baton Relay Commonwealth Games and Asian Athletics Championship. She has worked with big brands like HDFC, ICICI, Max Life, TATA group, Reliance, HPE, Cipla, to name a few. In her prosperous career, Rebello has hosted and interviewed some of the most celebrated names from the field of entertainment, fashion and politics. Taking each day at a time, Angela Rebello believes to live in the moment and make that moment a memorable affair for her spectators.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.