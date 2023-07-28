Empowering Merchants: How Paytm Leads with In-Store Payment Innovations

Paytm has become the preferred choice for merchants due to its innovative solutions that facilitate seamless in-store payments. The company's impact on the mobile payments landscape is so significant that "Paytm Karo" has transformed from a mere phrase into a verb for making mobile payments. Millions of Indian consumers and merchants have been empowered by Paytm's technology-led solutions, making it a household name and a driving force behind the country's digital transformation.

Paytm's groundbreaking innovations have played a vital role in shaping the country's payments.

Paytm's groundbreaking innovations have played a vital role in shaping the country's payments and financial services infrastructure. QR codes, Soundboxes, and UPI have become mainstream through Paytm's efforts. Merchants find Paytm's affordable and accessible in-store payment solutions highly appealing, as they seek to digitize their businesses for future growth.

The introduction of Paytm Wallet in 2014 revolutionized the payment landscape, and the introduction of QR codes made "scan and pay" a common mode of payment. This user-friendly process simplified payment for customers and enabled small merchants to accept mobile payments seamlessly. The Paytm Soundbox emerged as a game-changer by providing real-time payment confirmations to merchants, protecting them from fraud and ensuring smooth transactions.

Furthermore, Paytm's efforts in promoting UPI have been instrumental. They were the first to introduce NPCI's innovations on their platform, offering users more convenient transaction options, such as UPI Lite and UPI payments through RuPay credit cards. UPI Lite allowed lightning-fast, fail-safe transactions for small-value payments, and UPI payments through RuPay credit cards contributed to strengthening India's credit ecosystem.

As a result of these successful products and initiatives, Paytm has established its leadership in in-store payments. The number of merchants subscribing to Paytm's payment devices has reached 79 lakh as of June 2023. The company's Merchant Payment Volumes (GMV) for the quarter ended June 2023 stood at ₹4.05 Lakh Cr ($49.3 billion), with a remarkable YoY growth of 37%. With a merchant base of 3.6 Cr, Paytm has set a benchmark in the industry by offering technology-driven solutions to support merchants in adopting digital payments.

