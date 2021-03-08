Enjoy your appliances and gadgets for longer with GoWarranty

Electronic appliances and gadgets are now a part of our everyday life and with the increasing demand for the best technologies, the prices are increasing too. However, even after paying a lot, you get just a few months of warranty with the devices. Post a limited time you end up spending a lot more money in repairing it. May-a-time, the service or repair wasn’t very satisfactory too. Well, every OEM is manufacturing several amazing products and then it is sold by the retailers at a good amount. But what about the consumers, do they get any profit? No, because most of the times it gets damaged exactly after the expiration of the manufacturer’s warranty. It will, then, cost you a huge amount and may hit your pocket, and the process to get it services or repaired from a particular brand or a service engineer is not that easy. Everything is having a solution as manufacturers provide a warranty for a limited period, however, GoWarranty is there to provide extended warranty and repair services for your gadgets.

What is an extended warranty?

An extended warranty is a service contract designed to help you cover the cost of repairs due to manufacturing defects, breakdowns, or any normal wear and tear that occurs in important household items. Such a warranty can provide you with peace of mind, knowing you'll face limited repair costs in the future. This is where GoWarranty comes into the picture. They extend the brand/products warranty to make your home appliances and gadgets last longer without spending ample amounts on them. The whole process in-line making it an easy and hassle-free journey providing services at your doorstep. In today’s busy schedule, who wants to take a leave from work to visit the service centre and then end up filing hefty paperwork with paying a heavy amount for getting their devices repaired? With GoWarranty, you can easily enjoy the services without being exhausted and visiting the service centres again and again.

How would you go about getting your appliance or gadget repaired currently?

Just after the occurrence of loss or damage to the insured device due to the cause specified in the policy is reported, you do not get an instant claim. The insurer will check the damage and circumstances followed by an appointment of the surveyor. Then the appointed surveyor will visit your home for inspection and will submit the report to the insurer. You need to do a lot of paper works in the whole process. This does not end here as you need to wait for their response and its not sure that the insurance will be claimed or not. In many cases, if the insurance is not claimed the consumer needs to pay hefty amounts.

However, things will be different if you will go with GoWarranty, as an extended warranty is there for all of the brands in India. It Covers failure or breakdowns of the device at a nominal cost. All its service includes a free pick-and-drop of your appliances and gadgets from your doorstep. The brand also offers a guaranteed repair or replacement policy. All the service or repairs are done at an authorised service centre using genuine spare parts which are authorised from the OEM. What’s more, if they will fail to repair it within the promised timeline, you are entitled to get the replacement of your device for free.

How GoWarranty works

GoWarranty will replicate and extend the manufacturer’s warranty on a variety of home appliances and gadgets, using which you can repair or replace your devices whenever it will stop working. GoWarranty bears all expenses which are required to fix your devices. GoWarranty offers extended warranty coverage for a large number of home appliances and gadgets in India, including Cameras, Mobile, Tablets, Laptops, Washing Machines, Air Conditioners, Televisions, and Small Appliances. The complete product line can be accessed from their website.

Did the device get damaged? GoWarranty is just a call or email away. What you need to do is you can opt for Go Extended Warranty for up to 9 months after purchasing the appliances. GoWarranty offers a fully cashless experience, you just need to provide them with a copy of the purchase invoice bearing the IMEI/Serial Number. Your device will be repaired by trained personnel. The full value of the device will be covered till the end of the plan.

It’s a simple three-step procedure

The entire process is digital which makes the journey a hassle-free experience from buying a protection plan, activating the extended warranty to getting the service when needed. The journey can be broken into three simple steps:

1. Select the electronic device and the price range

2. Activate the protection plan by submitting the device details

3. Contact the GoWarranty team for any service requirement

You can reach them on their toll-free number 1800 123 868686 or you can also email them at help@gowarranty.in within 7 days and tell them about the damage that has occurred. The technician will visit your home at the scheduled time. Your gadget is now repaired or replaced. A completely hassle-free service.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.