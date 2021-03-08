IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Enjoy your appliances and gadgets for longer with GoWarranty
GoWarranty will replicate and extend the manufacturer’s warranty on a variety of home appliances and gadgets, using which you can repair or replace your devices whenever it will stop working.(GoWarranty)
GoWarranty will replicate and extend the manufacturer’s warranty on a variety of home appliances and gadgets, using which you can repair or replace your devices whenever it will stop working.(GoWarranty)
brand post

Enjoy your appliances and gadgets for longer with GoWarranty

An extended warranty is a service contract designed to help you cover the cost of repairs due to manufacturing defects, breakdowns, or any normal wear and tear that occurs in important household items.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:28 PM IST

Electronic appliances and gadgets are now a part of our everyday life and with the increasing demand for the best technologies, the prices are increasing too. However, even after paying a lot, you get just a few months of warranty with the devices. Post a limited time you end up spending a lot more money in repairing it. May-a-time, the service or repair wasn’t very satisfactory too. Well, every OEM is manufacturing several amazing products and then it is sold by the retailers at a good amount. But what about the consumers, do they get any profit? No, because most of the times it gets damaged exactly after the expiration of the manufacturer’s warranty. It will, then, cost you a huge amount and may hit your pocket, and the process to get it services or repaired from a particular brand or a service engineer is not that easy. Everything is having a solution as manufacturers provide a warranty for a limited period, however, GoWarranty is there to provide extended warranty and repair services for your gadgets.

What is an extended warranty?

An extended warranty is a service contract designed to help you cover the cost of repairs due to manufacturing defects, breakdowns, or any normal wear and tear that occurs in important household items. Such a warranty can provide you with peace of mind, knowing you'll face limited repair costs in the future. This is where GoWarranty comes into the picture. They extend the brand/products warranty to make your home appliances and gadgets last longer without spending ample amounts on them. The whole process in-line making it an easy and hassle-free journey providing services at your doorstep. In today’s busy schedule, who wants to take a leave from work to visit the service centre and then end up filing hefty paperwork with paying a heavy amount for getting their devices repaired? With GoWarranty, you can easily enjoy the services without being exhausted and visiting the service centres again and again.

How would you go about getting your appliance or gadget repaired currently?

Just after the occurrence of loss or damage to the insured device due to the cause specified in the policy is reported, you do not get an instant claim. The insurer will check the damage and circumstances followed by an appointment of the surveyor. Then the appointed surveyor will visit your home for inspection and will submit the report to the insurer. You need to do a lot of paper works in the whole process. This does not end here as you need to wait for their response and its not sure that the insurance will be claimed or not. In many cases, if the insurance is not claimed the consumer needs to pay hefty amounts.

However, things will be different if you will go with GoWarranty, as an extended warranty is there for all of the brands in India. It Covers failure or breakdowns of the device at a nominal cost. All its service includes a free pick-and-drop of your appliances and gadgets from your doorstep. The brand also offers a guaranteed repair or replacement policy. All the service or repairs are done at an authorised service centre using genuine spare parts which are authorised from the OEM. What’s more, if they will fail to repair it within the promised timeline, you are entitled to get the replacement of your device for free.

How GoWarranty works

GoWarranty will replicate and extend the manufacturer’s warranty on a variety of home appliances and gadgets, using which you can repair or replace your devices whenever it will stop working. GoWarranty bears all expenses which are required to fix your devices. GoWarranty offers extended warranty coverage for a large number of home appliances and gadgets in India, including Cameras, Mobile, Tablets, Laptops, Washing Machines, Air Conditioners, Televisions, and Small Appliances. The complete product line can be accessed from their website.

Did the device get damaged? GoWarranty is just a call or email away. What you need to do is you can opt for Go Extended Warranty for up to 9 months after purchasing the appliances. GoWarranty offers a fully cashless experience, you just need to provide them with a copy of the purchase invoice bearing the IMEI/Serial Number. Your device will be repaired by trained personnel. The full value of the device will be covered till the end of the plan.

It’s a simple three-step procedure

The entire process is digital which makes the journey a hassle-free experience from buying a protection plan, activating the extended warranty to getting the service when needed. The journey can be broken into three simple steps:

1. Select the electronic device and the price range

2. Activate the protection plan by submitting the device details

3. Contact the GoWarranty team for any service requirement

You can reach them on their toll-free number 1800 123 868686 or you can also email them at help@gowarranty.in within 7 days and tell them about the damage that has occurred. The technician will visit your home at the scheduled time. Your gadget is now repaired or replaced. A completely hassle-free service.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
GoWarranty will replicate and extend the manufacturer’s warranty on a variety of home appliances and gadgets, using which you can repair or replace your devices whenever it will stop working.(GoWarranty)
GoWarranty will replicate and extend the manufacturer’s warranty on a variety of home appliances and gadgets, using which you can repair or replace your devices whenever it will stop working.(GoWarranty)
brand post

Enjoy your appliances and gadgets for longer with GoWarranty

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:28 PM IST
An extended warranty is a service contract designed to help you cover the cost of repairs due to manufacturing defects, breakdowns, or any normal wear and tear that occurs in important household items.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mr. Arun Lakhani, CMD, Vishvaraj Environment
Mr. Arun Lakhani, CMD, Vishvaraj Environment
brand post

Know all about India’s 1st & largest PPP to complete waste water reuse project

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:23 PM IST
  • Vishvaraj Environment becomes India’s 1st & largest PPP to complete waste water reuse project in record time during pandemic period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women can choose to invest from the comfort of their home, in a Bajaj Finance online FD that enables them to book an FD within a few minutes.(Bajaj Finserv)
Women can choose to invest from the comfort of their home, in a Bajaj Finance online FD that enables them to book an FD within a few minutes.(Bajaj Finserv)
brand post

Why should women grow their savings with a Bajaj Finance online FD?

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Fixed Deposit suits the diverse needs of women, regardless of their investment capacity, investment horizon, and liquidity needs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An aerial view of Emaar Business District (artistic impression)
An aerial view of Emaar Business District (artistic impression)
brand post

Shop, Meet and Rise with Emaar Business District 65

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:33 PM IST
An iconic business district in making, right on Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram, EBD65 offers Shop cum Office Plots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To ensure that there are chances of your application getting selected, use expert help, choose ImmigToronto.
To ensure that there are chances of your application getting selected, use expert help, choose ImmigToronto.
brand post

Choose the services of the best professional experts with ImmigToronto

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:21 PM IST
The experts at ImmigToronto can find the best pathway suited to your situation and needs to make your dream of living in Canada come true.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kshama Sharma and Gaurav Rana
Kshama Sharma and Gaurav Rana
brand post

Gaurav Rana & Kshama Sharma of Promo Expertz are disrupting digital marketing

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:17 PM IST
The Promo Expertz provides various digital marketing services to brands and artists, including songs and movie promotion, online press release, social media management, website development, graphic designing, etc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vandankumar Bhadani
Vandankumar Bhadani
brand post

Vandankumar Bhadani of Trishul News wants to fight fake news through his channel

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Vandankumar Bhadani, founder of Trishul News, is from Surat. He is a young man with big dreams and a successful idea to bring a revolution in the digital marketing and news world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ECD editorial team includes some of the finest engineers and customer satisfaction experts in the industry
ECD editorial team includes some of the finest engineers and customer satisfaction experts in the industry
brand post

Best products in India are at ECD

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:10 PM IST
ECD India is a platform that finds and reviews the best products in India across categories like home appliances, fashion, lifestyle and many more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Kshama Chandan
Dr Kshama Chandan
brand post

Dr Kshama Chandan explains the correlation of Marijuana and oral health

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:50 PM IST
  • Everyone is aware of the effect of smoking cigarettes on the body and the oral cavity but in reality, it's not just smoking cigarettes but also smoking Marijuana that slowly degrades and damages the body and the oral cavity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Architect Gunveer Singh
Architect Gunveer Singh
brand post

Architect Gunveer Singh: Stopping climate change through environmental buildings

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:46 PM IST
  • Evidence based architectural designs could be the basis of India’s efforts to meet its commitment towards climate change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GAP Group launches greenera gardenvilla premium residential project
GAP Group launches greenera gardenvilla premium residential project
brand post

GAP Group launches greenera gardenvilla premium residential project

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:40 PM IST
  • GAP Associates prides itself of being the pioneer and leading realtor inside Dholera SIR.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manthan Dudeja
Manthan Dudeja
brand post

Inconversation with Manthan Dudeja, the techie & digital marketer

By Brand Post
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:13 PM IST
  • Today, Manthan has not only established a repertoire with his Indian clients but also proved his mettle by working with top international businesses too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shivam Phutela and Sanjay Singh
Shivam Phutela and Sanjay Singh
brand post

Shivam Phutela and Sanjay Singh shapes the world of Desert Safari

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • An organization intended to help plan the most miraculous desert safari from sunset today break 'Desert Raja' offers a quieting stay underneath the sky with unlimited stars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Chokhani
Rishabh Chokhani
brand post

‘Fitness is a way of life’ for Rishabh Chokhani, founder, Naturevibe Botanicals

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Rishabh’s affinity towards healthy lifestyle and wellness started with his own transformation from being obese to being fit and healthy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Today a business cannot run without having its app or website, as it tends to communicate with more users, captivating a vast market and switching users into clients.
Today a business cannot run without having its app or website, as it tends to communicate with more users, captivating a vast market and switching users into clients.
brand post

Top 10 trusted web development companies in India 2021-22

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:06 PM IST
  • Get details of the most trusted list of Web development companies to hire in 2021-22, researched by TopAppDevelopmentCompanies.com
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP