Entrepreneur Achin Srivastava Gives Us a Glimpse of The Marketing Industry

We might have read about several marketers and digital entrepreneurs, even serial entrepreneurs on a regular basis, but how many times do we have the opportunity to interact with them in real life so that we can derive more information and experience for them? Not many, right? This is the reason why we have one of the most intellectual digital marketers here today along with us to give us a short glimpse of the marketing world that he has been succeeding in.

We are very well aware of the fact that you are an experienced digital marketer, but we also get to know from a number of reliable sources that you have been travelling all over India for quite some time now. Can you tell us more about it?

Achin Srivastava: Yes certainly, actually the main reason why I have been subjected to a dynamic environment is because my father Mr Sudhir Srivastava is a retired Assistant Commissioner. Hence, we have always had to move from one place to another, since he was from the Central Customs Excise department. To be honest I never really hated it because I had to experience a lot of the culture of India in order to recognise what different kinds of people exist and how my communication and adapting skills can help me out in my life. After all, people really need to have a good personality that sets them apart from other individuals, and nothing can make you better at interactions than experience.

That sounds absolutely splendid, but how come you are utilising this positive attitude towards digital marketing?

Achin Srivastava: Actually, I was not interested in digital marketing till my late teens, and by the time I realised it I knew that I had to begin working on it immediately if I wanted to advance in the industry. Since the sciences of life have interested me the most, and I have been involved with the technological aspects from a very young age, I knew immediately that digital marketing was meant for me. Actually, now I feel like it was the career that chose me.

Interesting. How did you academically opt for the work?

Achin Srivastava: It was not very simple for me, but it was absolutely not a complete change in career since I already had a couple of things planned for myself, like every individual does. I graduated in agricultural studies from Sam Higginbottom University of agriculture technology and science. It was quite an experience right there, but I started with CPA as soon as I was done with my higher studies, so that I can start my work with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and a number of other social media platforms that could allow me to grow. The academic part has been fun, I enjoyed learning different things, and I still make an effort into research work while I serve different clients.

That is exactly what an ideal digital marketer is supposed to be like, dynamic and knowledgeable. What are some other work projects that you have personally taken up?

Achin Srivastava: Because I have quite the experience in the world I am currently working as a business manager in gratify digital, this is the constant work. But apart from this I have also received a number of different clients who need work done on SEO projects. Hiht institute, SKMI and SkratchDJ are also familiar to me since I’ve worked along with them.

Mr Achin Srivastava, you have chosen the right path for yourself and you have also made sure that you don't fail in the career. Would you like to give the growing entrepreneurs any advice so that they can also follow a similar path?

Achin Srivastava: My only advice is, focus on what you consider important and what is going to last for a long time. Permanent decisions are very hard to reverse and they must be taken with utmost care. And most importantly, stay inspired and motivated, otherwise you are simply going to live a life which is not passionate by any means, which is going to affect your success a lot.

It was a wonderful experience, talking with one of the best digital marketers out there who has been working in the industry for years now. One can not only learn about digital marketing, but also about Achin Srivastava as an individual, along with his outstanding personality traits.

