Entrepreneur and trending blogger Utkarsh Goswami keeps making ideas happen

The Google-certified digital marketer continues to share online marketing tips on his blog.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Utkarsh Goswami

Utkarsh Goswami has become increasingly popular in recent times especially with his blog, TechnooBytes, doing extremely well in recent times. Since the launch of the blog in 2017, it has been receiving unending reviews from millions of users across the globe. Over the years, the experienced digital marketing professional has dedicated his resources to help businesses as well as individuals to leverage their online presence to grow their brand.

"It's not about ideas. It's about making ideas happen," said Utkarsh Goswami.

The global business environment has become increasingly competitive in recent times, as more brands struggle to grow their share of the market. However, the advent of digital marketing has helped to level the playing field, helping businesses reach their target audience without having to break the bank. Unfortunately, thousands of businesses in India and other parts of the world have not been able to harness the benefits of online marketing, which is where Utkarsh Goswami is looking to make a difference through Technoobytes.

Utkarsh Goswami was born on 9 July 1999, in Karnal, Haryana. He started off in 2016 when he was just 16 and is now the founder and CEO of TechnooBytes and has built a reputation for helping different categories of clients, including small- and large-scale businesses to grow their online presence and scale up, irrespective of their nature, budget, or size. The solutions offered by Utkarsh Goswami include social media marketing, search engine optimization, and content marketing, helping businesses to attract more traffic to their website and other online platforms.

The user-friendly TechnooBytes started as a storage platform for Utkarsh’s strategies, tools, and tactics, with the goal of equipping visitors with the necessary information to become a successful entrepreneur. The blog has grown in leaps and bounds, currently featuring in-depth articles, how-to guides, and actionable tips on a plethora of marketing and business topics.

The comprehensiveness and user-friendliness of TechnooBytes have endeared the platform to millions of people as the go-to online resource for users. TechnooBytes also recently launched a mobile app on Google Play for users of android devices.

For more information about Utkarsh Goswami and the plethora of information shared on Technoobytes, please visit - www.technoobytes.com. Utkarsh Goswami can also be found across several social media platforms, including

Instagram: - @iutkarshgoswami

Facebook: - @iutkarshgoswami

