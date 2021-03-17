IND USA
Andreas Szakacs
Entrepreneur Andreas Szakacs' inspiring words will help those who dare to dream

Andreas is also a bank owner, a venture capitalist and a travel enthusiast.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:38 PM IST

Mr Andreas Szakacs, an entrepreneur and successful personality from Sweden has shown the world that hard work always results in success. He is the CEO of OmegaPro World – a FOREX trading platform. But that's not his only body of work that speaks of his popularity. Andreas is also a bank owner, a venture capitalist and a travel enthusiast.

A lot of people believe in Mr Andreas Szakacs' work because of how he has helped many start-up banks and financial institutions. His leadership and mentoring have been of great use to them and they have made a strong impact on the financial market of the world. Another reason is that Szakacs has worked closely with European financial institutions. Thanks to his advice to East European companies in financial matters, the companies can tackle the challenges they were facing when customers wanted to transfer money from one country to another.

It is because of Mr Andreas Szakacs only that people today can transfer money from one place to anywhere in the world at a low cost. Even with his company OmegaPro World, he made sure that trading business becomes convenient and people get the result they are seeking.

About helping people and starting up his own company, Mr Andreas Szakacs says, "I believed we could develop a revolutionary banking system that will benefit people from all parts of the world, especially when they are trying to transfer money across country lines and OMP Money was born."

In his life, Mr Andreas Szakacs truly follows some thoughts. It is these thoughts and beliefs that have helped him pave the way in the business world. His words of wisdom will truly inspire those who also want to build their own empire in the business world. Szakacs says, "Don’t be afraid of rejections. Stand on the face of it and devise a vivid plan. Things seldom go exactly as planned but always look at the big picture. There is always a solution to a problem."

Mr Andreas Szakacs also wants people to grab every opportunity that comes their way. He says that it is these small or big chances they take that will give the desired results. The successful businessman says, " Get your hands dirty, some events will lift you and some will teach you."

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

