Entrepreneur Faiyaz Ahmed on the magic of digital marketing

Faiyaz Ahmed Khan, a digital marketing professional, has been serving customers in the IT industry for more than six years now. He is dedicated enough to bring about a revolution in the field of online marketing by providing reliable and affordable services to clients worldwide.

Internet marketing or online marketing refers to any form of advertising or marketing on the web, which is an inclusive term for promoting your brand via social media posts and paid advertisements displayed on search engines. Faiyaz Ahmed Khan runs his own company by the name of Mighty Warner Infoserve (OPC) Pvt.

Here's what he has to say about digital marketing.

How do you think online marketing helps in promoting products?

Digital marketing or online marketing companies provide solutions to clients by developing marketing campaigns, website development, email marketing, search engine marketing, and pay-per-click marketing. They also provide services like SEM, SEO, social media marketing, etc. These services lead to a new revolution in the online marketing field.

How do you ensure customer satisfaction through digital marketing?

Digital marketing recognizes quality services and advanced technologies. For performing better and to deliver the best online services, an organization has to persistently improve itself by generating new innovative ideas for technology advancements. With respect to this, a digital marketing team should be able to provide quick solutions with world-class services to their clients. Apart from this, digital marketing provides a variety of cutting-edge solutions to its customers and adds value to its everyday life by providing them access to work from anywhere in the world.

How have you overcome barriers?

Every organization or firm needs time to develop a strong base, so as to deliver efficient and demanding services to its esteemed customers. This is done by supporting the employees through not only offering various training & development programs, but also through leadership training and wellness programs as well. Furthermore, providing flexible work schedules to employees helps.

Apart from this, a person has to be consistent enough in competing and meeting new challenges.

What advice would you like to give to people who are looking to start their own business?

At first, every person should be greed-free and avoid violent behavior. Do not deviate from your path of success. Everyone faces a lot of setbacks, but these are also required because they help shape us. Therefore, whoever is planning to run their own enterprise, they should be ready to motivate themselves at every step.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.