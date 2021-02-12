Entrepreneur Gurinder Singh Baasi says digital marketing is the future
Gurinder Singh Baasi, an entrepreneur from Pataila is soon going to venture into digital marketing. Over the years, he has been working as a digital marketer without officially launching a company. After making enough income out of it and building a reputation for himself, Baasi has now decided to start his company soon.
From childhood, Gurinder Singh Baasi wanted to do something. He always dreamt of running a business and decided to prepare himself for the same during his teenage days. When most of his friends would spend time Scrolling through social media for fun, Gurinder tried to understand how these applications work and how they manage to grab attention of almost every person.
The 26-year-old is a tech savvy person. After making up his mind that he wants to be an entrepreneur, Gurinder decided to take online courses to understand trends, SEO, digital marketing and many such aspects of the internet. Years later, all his efforts have paid off well.
About launching his digital marketing company soon, Gurinder shared, "It's a dream come true. Digital marketing is the present and it's the future. Every brand, every popular personality or every business needs to be marketed well online, requires promotions to gain customers. With many small businesses also making a mark in the market, digital marketing is something that will gain momentum with time. I will soon make an official announcement and reveal more details about my company."
Apart from working every day to be an entrepreneur, Gurinder Singh Baasi is fond of travelling. He has travelled to many places, especially in India. He shares his travelling experience with people and suggests them places to stay and wander around. He hopes to start a travel agency one day that will make holidaying easy for wanderers like him. Baasi also loves watching movies, listening to music and is a big-time foodie.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.
