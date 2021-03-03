Entrepreneur Sarvesh Shrivastava shows how to successfully use SEO
- As per Sarvesh, the Search Engine Optimization process has changed leaps and bounds since he started and one needs to stay on top of the changes in the industry to succeed.
Even though the Internet is available to everyone, there are only a few who actually understand and leverage its power and potential to their advantage.
One such person is Sarvesh Shrivastava- a boy from a small town in Bihar who has established himself as one of the pioneers in the SEO industry making more than five figures a month.
Starting from a very young age of 16, Sarvesh has managed to grow several of his blogs to generate recurring monthly revenue through Adsense and Affiliate Marketing. One of the sites he built was recently sold for 45X of its monthly revenue, making it his 20th site sale overall.
“A dream does not become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination, and hard work." This is the mantra Sarvesh and his 15 members team follow while creating their blogs.
Sarvesh got the first taste of success an year after he started learning SEO when he ranked his website for a 10 Million Volume search term that made him over 5 figures per month and opened his eyes to the potential SEO had. He repeated the success with his new sites and has continued to do so since then, case studies of which he shares on his blog Sarveshshrivastava.com
Quick dive in the SEO process Sarvesh follows
He emphasizes on the quality of content that goes on his site. “Gone are the days when subpar content used to rank in Google. Now the ultimate aim of a blogger should be to identify who their readers are, what problems they face, and how they can help them solve those problems with their content”, said Sarvesh.
“If you are someone just starting with SEO, focus on producing the highest quality of content possible. SEO is more about quality than quantity, hence the ultimate goal should be to improve the quality of the web because that’s what Google strives for.”
Indeed the world around is changing so fast, thanks to Technology. Entrepreneurs like Sarvesh Shrivastava are showing the youth the way to utilize it for their growth rather than being a mere consumer of the technology!
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.
