Entrepreneur Vinay Hankare making million dollars businesses during pandemic

The pandemic has been a testing time for most businesses. But there were some exceptional that had got hold of the market and turned the situation in their favour. Not many may know but digital marketing expert Vinay Hankare was the chief strategist behind some of the leading businesses that you see thriving online today. Vinay has been in the industry for years and has worked with some of the most successful ventures. During the pandemic when he saw businesses failing to meet their sales goal, he offered his expertise for absolutely free.

Being a philanthropist, Vinay already provided free tips and consultations to his followers. However, the pandemic has been an eye-opener for him. He realised that a whole lot of citizens and especially businesses needed some valuable insight for making themselves sustainable. It is then he realised to help the small Indian business owners and students need some expert guidance to achieve their goals.

Vinay started by mentoring 6 students for helping them to secure their future. He volunteered his time in teaching them the fundamentals of the digital marketing industry. Today, 5 of the students have been working as digital marketing and business consultant at the top brands of India and even Dubai with a minimum salary of Rs. 25,000. However, he didn’t stop there but proceeded on helping the drowning businesses next.

The most affected sector that lost a huge lot of business during the pandemic was the offline business. In an interview, Vinay quoted, “It frustrates me to see how businesses still do not understand the value of digital presence. Even after the pandemic, they just don’t realise that their business may die if they do not soon shift their business online. The present and future is the online marketing and staying relevant to this huge digital wave will only bring success”. It’s solely out of concern that he took the responsibility to make some of the offline businesses live on the internet that was about to shut down. With such a massive shift, the businesses witnessed a rise in their sales. Moreover, Vinay even took up the challenge of launching a new business during a pandemic when all tried to steer clear of this situation.

Today, 4 of the business that he helped to create an online presence is booming and getting their sales high every day. Vinay even registered them to Amazon and Flipkart in order to ensure a constant flow of income. Vinay did all the philanthropic work for no cost at all and with the sole purpose of helping individuals and businesses who are in dire need of some expert guidance. He constantly advises and helps his 4000+ community members on growing themselves.

In 2021, Vinay has launched his own clothing line start-up, Sassy Panda, to go a step ahead towards his dream. Not only a successful digital but Vinay Hankare is also an entrepreneur in the making. His future plans are big and he is optimistic about more philanthropic work.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.