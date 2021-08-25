Entrepreneurs Keshav Dutt & Hani Goyal rediscover career goals

Unicorns and start-ups are some of the buzzwords for almost two decades now that have contributed to the evolving employment and business culture across the world. While there are ventures which turned into billion-dollar valuation companies over a period of time, there are others that could not survive the existing market conditions. The identity and USP of an organization in this growing start-up culture are extremely important to establish its identity over other competitors. Currently, India ranks third in the global list of countries after the UK and the US in terms of the largest start-up ecosystem. The flagship initiative of ‘Start-up India’ that was launched in 2016 by the Indian Government and the ever-expanding focus on the digital revolution created a favorable ground for sustainable growth and employment opportunities in the country.

My Media Dreams is a Delhi-based start-up company that was established in 2019 with the vision of bridging the gap between affordable digital marketing solutions and SMEs. The company was the brainchild of its CEO, Keshav Dutt who felt that the reason why most people misunderstand online marketing is their inability to recognize a digital marketing asset. According to him, almost anything can be a marketing asset that is available at easy disposal. It simply needs to be a marketing tool that one can use online such as logos, icons, acronyms, video content, product demos, infographics, product shots, company photos, written content, testimonials, etc. Such tools help in creating a buzz online and gather targeted traffic which helps in lead conversion and positive ROI.

Having worked for close to 4 years as an assistant professor of engineering, Keshav made a transition to the corporate world to analyze and understand the ways different sectors operate. He is an Adword buff who had worked as an Adword manager for several companies in the past. Noticing the irregularities in the way internet marketing was being conducted he decided to start his own company with a vision to help small businesses build a strong online presence with cost-effective digital marketing solutions. His vision became a reality when he met his business partner Hani Goyal in 2019.

Hani is an engineer turned lawyer who decided to become a full-time entrepreneur as he came on board with Keshav. Currently heading the company as the CTO, his background in law helped him understand the legalities of starting a business venture. After having completed his Engineering from Jalandhar, Hani started working with some of the leading software companies like HCL, Microsoft as a research engineer. However, he couldn’t connect with a 9-6 job and decided to explore his interest in technology and software in a more in-depth way. After his encounter with Keshav, the two registered the company in 2019.

My Media Dreams offers an extensive portfolio of services such as Lead Generation, Content Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Web Development, Affiliate Marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing (SMM), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Online Reputation Management (ORM) and Organic Social Outreach. The company uses a result-oriented approach by adopting simple yet effective methods such as using easy CRM tools to provide daily updates to clients, dedicated project managers, and performance tracking to help track progress and what is planned.

With no external funding or support, realizing the success of their venture was not an easy task. Their experience in the international markets helped them connect with mediators and consultants in the US and UK who facilitated and connected them further with small businesses and enterprises in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and other Latin American countries. Today, My Media Dreams have worked with more than 70+ clients based out of India as well as abroad whose testimonials justify the quality and commitment of work provided by the organization. Not just that, the team strength has grown from 2 to 30 employees in the last two and half years marking phenomenal growth from where they started.

The COVID 19 pandemic-induced lockdown affected the business like most others. Being a client-centric service provider, as most organizations went into a cost-cutting spree it affected the attrition rate of the clientele base of the company. This prompted both the entrepreneurs to re-align their goals of the business and focus on new strategies at low cost and wider outreach. As people were mostly confined within their homes, they shifted their office into a virtual workspace and managed to pass through the testing phase. Once the market started to reopen, they moved to a hybrid work mode and started working on developing new in-house products that will help them in becoming cost-efficient.

In the next 3 years, Keshav and Hani are planning to launch their in-house SaaS products to strengthen the marketing plans of the affiliate industries which they believe will help in creating cost-effective strategies and offer an edge to the organization with a steady flow of passive income in the long run. In terms of its long-term vision, they are continuously striving to expand their business offices internationally, especially in the US and UK.

