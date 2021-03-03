Entrepreneurs to gain mentorship opportunities at Crucible, a Toastmasters event

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 03rd March 2021 - As an entrepreneur or an aspiring one, you may already be familiar with the importance of elevator pitch. While the idea or the product you are selling is the numero uno factor determining the effectiveness of your pitch, how you put it across also has an imperative role to play.

Toastmasters International, a 97-year-old organisation renowned for improving public speaking and leadership skills, has transformed millions of individuals into smarter communicator. It has helped them with personal as well as professional growth.

District 98, which operates in Western, Central and parts of Southern India, is a part of Toastmasters International. Divisions B, M and S of the district -catering to Toastmasters in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai - are organising Crucible, an event wherein individuals will give a presentation of their business ideas within three minutes in front of a team of panelists. The presentation or “elevator pitch” will be later evaluated by the panelists, thereby allowing the participants to receive constructive feedback. Among the entries, the panelists will select three ideas that appeal to them the most and those participants will be mentored by them for the next three months.

The panelists include Rashid Shaikh, Digital Product Leader at Lowe’s and Startup Advisor and Mentor, and Pankaj Mittal, Founder and CEO of DigiZen Consulting, Tedx Speaker and Lead Investor. Crucible is a first-of-its-kind event in District 98. It will be hosted online on Zoom on 6th March 2021 between 11 am and 1 pm. The conveners of the event are Hardik Shah, Division Director of Division S, and Souvik Mukherjee, Area Director of Area S4. The event is targeted at entrepreneurs, aspiring entrepreneurs and closet entrepreneurs. If you belong to any of this category or just wish to attend the event as a spectator, you can register here.

This event is being organised under the flagship of Toastmasters International (TI). Due to its global presence, TI lets you network with thousands of individuals. Since its inception, the organisation has had a well-defined educational program for its members to follow and regulate their development. In the current scenario, the educational program being followed is Pathways - a comprehensive, self-paced learning model designed to help members fulfil their personal and professional needs. Through Pathways, members are empowered to develop and improve around 300 competencies.

If you are looking for improving your public speaking and leadership skills and tapping into networking opportunities, then Toastmasters is the right place for you. Visit toastmasters.org to know more or click here.

About District 98

District 98 comprises 247 corporate and community clubs in seven states of India namely Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh serving more than 5000+ members.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 364,000 in more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.