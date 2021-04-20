E-Rummy lets you make money and have fun while playing

India, 20th April 2021: Covid-19 has brought all activities to a standstill, at the same time providing incentives to online gaming. Grasping this opportunity, VKJJ Games brings to you an entertaining, nerve-wracking game of E-Rummy!

Easy to both navigate and play, it is packed with healthy competition and doses of challenges that keep you coming back for more. E-Rummy is an online rummy platform that packs this excitement and brings it to your preferred choice of device. What players expect from the online game of rummy, is to experience it just like they did in person and that’s exactly what VKJJ Games brings to you.

They inculcate technology along with tons of data measurements to personalize the gameplay experience for each player. Some of the best features of the game are its effortless customization and unique creative design which makes the game exceptionally engaging.

Fairly easy to learn, Rummy is a 13-card game, played between 2-6 people, with an objective to arrange and group these cards in valid sets and sequences. It is played with two decks with one Joker card per deck. Popular variants of Rummy in India include Points Rummy, where the game consists of just one single round, Deals Rummy, which is played between two people consisting of two to three rounds, and Pool Rummy, which requires its players to pool in their money prior to the game. In all three types of games, the player with the least points acquires chips from all opponents and wins.

The E-Rummy application has the highest cash tables, and instant withdrawals, both of which are in favour of the players. They have countless benefits in order to maximize their game experience. Most importantly, not only do they have games and tournaments being conducted 24x7, but also extremely special weekend tournaments where players can play for free but win real cash, and get an opportunity to win interesting gifts and vouchers without any investment. It is just like their tagline says: “Jeeto Khel Khel Mein”. These online tournaments are a space for people to test out their skills in a larger arena.

Harish Sharma, the Director and Founder of E-Rummy and an expert in the field says, “I have been working with online lottery and online games since 2005. We have designed the application keeping in mind the player's choice. It is a very transparent game, making sure the winner gets his rewards instantly. We have also made an option of private tables wherein friends and family living in different cities or country can create their room and play together”

This state-of-the-art application is easy to customize, provides extreme security, offers customer support, and is creatively designed for a classic gaming experience. Players can also keep a check on their behaviour and monitor their gaming by setting daily and monthly limits. Rest assured, your money will be safe. Connect with people, have some fun, stay safe and win some prizes while you’re at it!

To download the game, click here: Playerummy

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.